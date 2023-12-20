Bok star RG Snyman to swap Munster for Leinster

"This decision allows me to continue to stay part of a world class high performance rugby set-up," Snyman said.

South African two-time Rugby World Cup winner RG Snyman will move to Leinster from Irish rivals Munster next season, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old second row signed for Munster in 2020 but his time at the club has been affected by injuries, and he is sidelined currently with a shoulder problem.

Snyman appeared six times off the bench for South Africa at this year’s World Cup, as the Springboks beat New Zealand 12-11 in the final to clinch a record fourth title.

Munster announced last month that Snyman would be leaving at the end of the season but did not say which club he would be joining.

Staying in Ireland

“After careful consideration of all offers presented, the Leinster opportunity was the one I decided on,” Snyman said in a statement from the Dublin-based club.

“It is an invitation that allows me to continue to stay part of a world class high performance rugby set-up. It also enables my wife and I to stay in Ireland.

“I will continue to be challenged to my utmost limit to improve my game and hopefully contribute to improve the club,” he added.

Snyman will also be reunited with compatriot Jacques Nienaber, who took over as Leinster head coach after leading a successful defence of South Africa’s World Cup crown.