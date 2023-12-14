‘Zahara wanted to perform for the Boks when they returned home after the World Cup,’ Mzakhe Mbuli

Zahara’s memorial service took place at Rhema Bible Church on Thursday. She will be laid to rest in the Eastern Cape just before Christmas.

According to veteran poet Mzawakhe Mbuli, the late Zahara wanted to welcome the Springboks in song, on their return to the country after successfully defending their Rugby World Cup title.

“I spoke to her four weeks ago. Zahara wanted us to perform the Mandela song at the airport when Amabhokobhoko were coming back home.”

“Her manager sent an email to the Arts and Culture Department and they were told there won’t be arrangements for performances, but there’ll just be celebrations for Amabhokobhoko,” Mbuli told The Citizen.

He spoke to The Citizen just as Zahara’s memorial service was about to start at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Thursday morning. The Mandela song is a ditty by Zahara featuring Mbuli which is on Zahara’s 2013 album, Phendula.

The poet, who is also the father of media personality Robot Boii, said he spoke to Zahara while in hospital and said the singer thought she would be discharged by last week.

Last month Zahara’s family told The Citizen she was admitted to hospital following complaints about physical pain. They were hopeful of her recovery and that she would be home by the end of the week.

“The doctors are working diligently, and we await further updates from them… In the meantime, we are asking for privacy on this matter and your continued prayers for the speedy recovery of our beloved Zahara,” the family averred in a statement at the time.

Remembering Zahara

Mbuli said he and Zahara toured the country together, doing at least 19 shows. “The 20th was when Mandela died. That was the end of the tour,” said Mbuli.

WATCH: Zahara's memorial service. Vusi Nova opens proceedings with a hymn.#RIPZahara pic.twitter.com/povwq7Xqjm — Citizen Lifestyle (@thecitizen_life) December 14, 2023

“Before Mandela was buried, I was asked to perform at the memorial at the Military Base. What I did because I was invited, I thought it’s appropriate to bring Zahara as well to join me, to perform the song.”

Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana died on Monday night after battling for her life in hospital, she was 36 years-old. “You look at her age, there are people who retire, we’re talking about someone whose retirement was in a distant horizon. So much talent, it’s unfortunate.”

Mbuli was one of the many guests who attended Zahara’s memorial service where Unathi Nkayi was the program director, with performances by Vusi Nova, former The Soil member Buhlebendalo Mda.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo gave an acerbic speech that had the most inside the Rhema auditorium pondering on things they did and could’ve done for the late singer while she was still alive.

“We have failed her as an industry, as friends. We have failed her. We owe her an apology. I’m one of the people that owe her an apology,” said Mhlongo.

He confessed that a few years ago while hosting the South African Music Awards (Samas) he joked about Zahara’s drinking, which she took offence to.

“Only later in years you realise what you say to people – how you make people feel is very important. Luckily we had time to reconcile and become friends again,” said Mhlongo.

