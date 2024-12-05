Sharks to carry strong URC form into Champions Cup clash against Exeter

While the Sharks are in great form and Exeter Chiefs have lost all seven of their Premiership matches, the Durban side will not take their opponents lightly.

Phepsi Buthelezi says the Sharks must translate their URC from to the Champions Cup. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Sharks may be on the opposite end of the form spectrum, but they will take nothing for granted when they play against Exeter Chiefs in their first Champions Cup match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).

The Sharks have won their last three United Rugby Championship (URC) matches while their English counterparts have lost all seven Premiership matches this season, the last game being a 19-15 defeat to Bath at the weekend.

Sharks loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi said Exeter’s quality cannot be measured on recent form alone, however, and knows the South African side will have their work cut out for them.

Sharks take on ‘quality’ Exeter side

The Sharks held on for a close 21-15 win against the Stormers in the URC last weekend, with Buthelezi saying on Wednesday they now had to translate that form to the next tournament, the Champions Cup.

Looking at the top tier Europe-based competition – which Exeter won in 2020 – the Sharks crashed out of last season’s campaign when they lost 54-20 to Tolouse in the quarter-final.

While Exeter made it one step further last season, they also lost in a decisive 47-28 defeat to La Rochelle in the semi-finals.

Their trophy haul includes three English Premierships (2022/23 the most recent) in addition to the single Champions Cup title.

Sharks to translate form, ignore that of their opponents

“We actually think Exeter are a quality side. They are a really good team, good with the ball in hand,” the Sharks loose forward said.

“They have lots of quality players and we are not really paying attention to recent results that have not gone their way.”

Buthelezi said the Durban outfit knew this first match of the competition was important and they had prepared as best they could.

“We have taken a lot of confidence from our form in the URC and need to translate it into this competition.”

He said by nature, the Champions Cup includes many teams from several countries and thus features different playing styles. But it is still the same game of rugby and the Sharks are up for any challenge Exeter will bring.

