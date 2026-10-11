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Bok hooker Mbonambi in hot water with the Sharks

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Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

11 October 2026

09:20 am

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Bongi Mbonambi

Bongi Mbonambi. Picture: Steve Haag / Gallo Images

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Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi is reportedly in trouble with the Sharks following an episode of ill-discipline at a game a reserve during pre-season.

The 35-year-old two-time World Cup winner is awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary hearing into his conduct, which could see his contract with the Durban-based rugby union ended, in the worst case scenario.

According to Sunday Afrikaans publication Rapport, Mbonambi has been embroiled in a disciplinary issue for some time with his employers following his conduct during a pre-season team-building camp at a private lodge.

Rapport says Mbonambi failed to adhere to the rules coach JP Pietersen put in place at the camp, with regards to socialising one evening. Trevor Nyakane, Fez Mbatha and Eduan Swart were also involved.

Mbatha and Swart apparently received written warnings and apologised for their behaviour, while Nyakane seems to have been excused because he was not present when Pietersen stipulated the rules for socialiasing at the get-together.

The presiding officer in the matter is expected to rule on his findings in the next two weeks.

Mbonambi hasn’t played for the Boks since late last year. He has also not turned out for the Sharks in recent times, with injuries curtailing his involvement. It is understood though he is fully fit and keen to get back in the Bok mix.

For the full story in Rapport click here.

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