Jordan Hendrikse savours fast-paced Lions clash, reflects on ‘blessed’ time at Sharks

Sharks flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse says he's been feeling 'blessed' since he moved to Durban from the Lions.

Sharks flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse is in excellent form after a try in the last game and six out of six conversions the game before. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse said his team are expecting the Lions to try and “run us off our feet” in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

This will be the first of the two teams’ local URC derbies, with their second to be held in Durban the week afterwards.

The Lions won both fixtures last season, pipping the Sharks 20–18 at Kings Park in January before thumping them 40–10 at Ellis Park in March.

However, the Sharks took the honours in every URC game in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Hendrikse told the media on Tuesday the Sharks were taking confidence from their 29–19 win against the Bulls at Loftus the week before last as they head into their match against another tough Gauteng team, the Lions.

“It’s never easy going to the highveld and getting a win there. But we backed ourselves [after] we did it in the Currie Cup beating the Bulls there and the Lions in the final,” Hendrikse said.

Hendrikse feels ‘blessed’ and is growing at Sharks

It was the 23-year-old Springbok who scored a try against the Bulls after slotting all six of his conversions against Cardiff in the game before that.

The youngster with two Test caps is in fine form. Furthermore, he added he has been in a good mental space and feeling “blessed” since moving to the Sharks from the Lions this season.

“It’s nice to be back with familiar faces like my brother [scrumhalf Jaden] and other guys. That played a part in me coming,” Hendrikse said.

“And new coaches and a new environment … I’m just ready to grow as a player and give my best every day.”

Sharks to manage game by ‘controlling every moment’

However, he was quick to turn attention to the Lions match, saying he and his teammates were focusing on their game and what they needed to do to achieve a win and move to the top of the URC’s SA conference.

“We’re expecting a fast-paced game, them trying to run us off our feet. For us it is just [about] managing the game and controlling every moment.”

Hendrikse said training had gone well along those lines.

“For us it’s just working at certain compartments, making sure we prepare well and the boys are ready for Saturday’s game.”

The Sharks are fourth on the URC log but have a game in hand on the teams above them. The Lions are 12th and also have a game in hand. They are also only four points behind eighth-placed Scarlets.

The Sharks lie second in the South African shield, just two points off the Bulls. The Lions are last with just one win from four games.