Junior Boks coach names team for U-20 Champs opener against Georgia

By Sports Reporter

Captain Paul de Villiers is among a group of seven players that will represent the Junior Springboks for a second year running after being named in the starting team to face Georgia in their World Rugby U-20 Championship opener in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

De Villiers made his Junior Bok debut in the U-20 Six Nations Summer Series in Italy last year, along with the team’s vice-captain Katlego Letebele, Gcinokuhle Mdletshe, Juann Else, Corné Lavagna, Imad Khan and Neil le Roux. All seven were included in the match-day squad for the host union’s match at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

The #JuniorBoks team to face Georgia in their #WorldRugbyU20s opener in Stellenbosch on Saturday – more here: https://t.co/q8u5Udfpal 💚💛#JourneyToGreatness



🎟 Tickets available online from @Ticketmaster (please note, no tickets will be sold at the match venues) pic.twitter.com/utLI37Xq6I— Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) June 22, 2023

Experience

Junior Springbok head coach Bafana Nhleko included five uncapped players in his starting backline and six in the pack, with Lavagna, Mdletshe and Le Roux playing off the bench.

Nhleko said aside from their experience, the capped players had to show the necessary form to make the starting team.

“We need their experience of playing Test rugby,” said Nhleko. “We do not have a lot of players with that experience because as a side, we don’t play many matches against international teams, and we are going to need them to guide us on Saturday.

“It is important to note that they had to select themselves in terms of their abilities and be the best in their position as well as having the experience.”

Nhleko hopes to give as many players as possible an opportunity to experience international rugby over the first two matches, but also had Georgia in mind in naming his match-day squad: “We have seen them play and there are a couple of things we hope to do against them, but as important for us will be to have the whole squad on the same page throughout the tournament.”

Conditions

With heavy rain having fallen in the region in recent weeks, Nhleko said he is not too concerned about the conditions, but rather about Georgia as an opponent.

“We have been lucky to train in these really wet conditions over the last two weeks or so, but they don’t call these Test matches for nothing – we will be challenged by Georgia and how we respond will be crucial,” he said.

“We have to be able to adapt to the situation at that moment, whether it is the weather or what Georgia throw at us, and I think we have a group that will be able to react to that.”