Derick Hougaard update: ‘Thankful and excited he has opened his eyes’

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Former Bulls and Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard is believed to be showing positive signs of recovery after being hospitalised with pneumonia.

Hougaard lost consciousness nearly two weeks ago and has been in the Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria in a coma ever since.

Earlier this week, Hougaard’s friend, singer Nadine, shared the news that the player, affectionately known as “Liefling”, had suffered a setback due to his one lung collapsing.

But late on Thursday in a social media post Nadine said she was thankful to share the news that Hougaard, who played eight Tests for the Springboks, had opened his eyes and was responsive.

‘Thankful and excited’

“The infection is down and he is responding to new antibiotics,” said Nadine.

She also said that the rugby player was breathing better.

“He is responding to questions and his brain functioning looks good.”

Hougaard though is still unable to speak because of the pipes in his throat, and he is said to be in a pain and is fatigued, according to Nadine.

“But, we are thankful and excited that he has opened his eyes,” she said.

“We’re still praying for a full recovery. A thousand thank yous for all the prayers, faith and love.”

