Junior Boks recall power duo for second Georgia clash

Oliver Reid and Siphosethu Mnebelele return to the side after being rested precautionarily in the first match.

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote has recalled stalwarts Oliver Reid and Siphosethu Mnebelele to the starting front row for the second and final international against Georgia in Tibilisi on Friday (kick-off 1pm).

The game follows the SA U20 side’s dominant 35-0 win last Sunday. Where that game allowed both teams to use their full squads, the final sees a return of the standard matchday 23.

Foote has opted for continuity in the backline, with the only change the inclusion of Zekhethelo Siyaya at fullback in the place of Dylan Miller, who will now play off the bench. Siyaya, who played for the SA U18s last year, was a late withdrawal last week due to illness.

Forward shuffle

However, the forward pack sees a shuffle among the loose forwards in addition to Reid and Mnebelele’s return to the front row after being rested precautionarily.

Kebotile Maake will start at No 8 ahead of Reuben Kruger, while Wasi Vyambwera joins the starting trio as Luke Cannon’s flank partner.

Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka (prop) and Liam van Wyk (hooker) will provide cover from the bench.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ollie and Esethu back into the starting XV,” said Foote. “They are vital members of our leadership group who understand the standards we set for the Junior Bok jersey.

“While the guys who stepped in last Sunday did an admirable job keeping a clean sheet, having that experience back in the ‘engine room’ provides us with the extra layer of composure and technical grit essential in a tough environment like Tbilisi.”

Junior Springboks look at discipline

Despite the victory in the series opener, the Junior Bok coaching staff have emphasised the need for an 80-minute performance following a scoreless and penalty-strewn second half.

“While the 35-0 scoreline was a great start, the second half was a real arm-wrestle where we lost some of our clinical edge and discipline,” noted Foote.

The coach said players were “incredibly honest” about their shortcomings, especially regarding penalty count. They also expected Georgia to fight harder in the second international.

Junior Springbok team to face Georgia in Tbilisi: Zekhethelo Siyaya, Lindsey Jansen, Markus Muller, Ethan Adams, Jordan Steenkamp, Yaqeen Ahmed, Hendré Schoeman, Kebotile Maake, Mumbere “Wasi” Vyambwera, Luke Canon, Riley Norton (capt), Heinrich Theron, Danie Kruger, Siphosethu Mnebelele, Oliver Reid. Bench: Liam van Wyk, Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka, Kai Pratt, JD Hattingh, Risima Khosa, Luan Giliomee, Samuel Badenhorst, Dylan Miller.