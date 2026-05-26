Junior Springboks crush Fiji U20s for second big win of series

It is a second thumping win for the Junior Boks in the U20 International series after they thrashed Chile in their opening match last week.

The Junior Springboks powered their way to a thumping 82-25 win over Fiji U20s to secure their second big win of the U20 International Series at Wynberg Boys’ High School in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.

The series hosts kicked things off of Chile U20s in their opening match at Rondebosch Boy’s High last week Thursday, and were almost as impressive in dismantling a game Fiji team in their second game.

But the Pacific Islanders proved that they were not pushovers with a solid performance, as they showed flashes of brilliance during their match, but some dismal maul defence proved costly as the Junior Boks rumbled over five of their 12 tries in the match.

It was also a much better second half from Fiji, after trailing 56-11 at the break, with them conceding half the tries they did in the first half, in the second.

Flying start

The Junior Boks got off to a flying start to the match, as some great hands saw fullback Luan Giliomee going over after some wonderful handling, followed soon by flank Quintin Potgieter off the back of a powerful maul, with captain Vusi Moyo slotting both conversions for a 14-0 lead in the seventh minute.

Fiji however looked dangerous with ball in hand, and after their first foray into the Junior Boks territory came to nought, their second attempt ended with some superb interplay before flank Suliano Savenaca went over for the score.

But the Junior Boks were soon back on the front foot and went over for two very similar tries as they worked their way into the Fiji 22m and onto their line, where outside centre Christian Vorster and eighthman Luke Cannon both dived over from close range, with Moyo’s extras pushing them 28-5 up.

Fiji responded with two penalties to flyhalf Sikeli Bari, either side of Gert Kemp dotting down off the back of a rumbling maul, which saw the Junior Boks enjoying a 35-11 in the 31st minute.

The Junior Boks maul was absolutely firing and Kemp was soon in for a quickfire double off the back again, followed by lock JD Hattingh dotting down from another driving maul, with Moyo nailing both conversions.

After the halftime hooter the Junior Boks brought up their half century, as they finished the half as they started it, with Giliomee going over and Moyo converting for a 56-11 lead.

Bright start

The Fiji U20s enjoyed a bright start to the second half, but a mistake in the Junior Boks 22m allowed the hosts to hack up field and chase hard to earn a 5m scrum, from which the ball was quickly spread to Giliomee to dive over for his hattrick in the corner.

Again a mistake from Fiji on attack allowed the Junior Boks to counter attack at pace, get into the visitors 22m and replacement prop Bongani Dlamini crashed over, followed by another unstoppable maul ending with replacement loose forward Luann Olivier dotting down, while Moyo’s extras made it 75-11 in the 60th minute.

Fiji finally managed to respond four minutes later as they set up a lineout deep in the Junior Boks 22m, secured it and set their own rumbling maul, which was brought down illegally by replacement hooker Altus Rabe, leading to a penalty try and a yellow card.

Going into the final 10 minutes Fiji lost a man, as Bari received a red card for a high hit on Junior Bok wing Jade Muller, with the hosts then kicking to the corner and attacking off the lineout, with lock Jaythen Orange busting over for the converted try and 82-18 lead.

The Fiji U20s made sure they would go down fighting, as despite being a player light they took play into the hosts 22m and earned a penalty, kicked to the corner, attacked and spread the ball for wing Apete Rokosuka to dive over in the corner for the converted score which proved to be the game’s final points.

Scorers

Junior Springboks: Tries – Luan Giliomee (3), Quintin Potgieter, Christian Vorster, Luke Cannon, Gert Kemp (2), JD Hattingh, Bongani Dlamini, Luann Olivier, Jaythen Orange; Conversions – Vusi Moyo (11)

Fiji U20: Tries – Suliano Savenaca, Penalty Try, Apete Rokosuka; Conversion – Netani Lesimaimatuku; Penalties – Sikeli Bari (2)