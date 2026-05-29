Riley Norton returns for Junior Springboks v Georgia

Coach Kevin Foote has shuffled the squad, with many players who started on Tuesday playing from the bench this time.

Regular captain Riley Norton will return to the Junior Springbok team to face Georgia in their final U20 clash in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

The match will take place at Paul Roos Gymnasium’s Markötter Stadium at 2.30pm, before Chile and Fiji face off from 4.30pm. Both games will be streamed live on YouTube.

Norton missed the opening match against Chile because of his involvement at the Springbok alignment camp. He resumes the captaincy in one of several changes to the side that secured an emphatic 82-25 victory over Fiji on Tuesday.

Vusi Moyo will start his third consecutive game at flyhalf after a prolific showing in the opening two rounds, where he slotted 22 conversions and marshalled his backline impressively. Luan Giliomee is also preferred with another start at fullback after scoring a hat-trick of tries against Fiji.

Operating in the midfield next to Moyo will be Yaqeen Ahmed and Samuel Badenhorst, both of whom excelled in the Junior Boks’ successful 2026 Rugby Championship campaign a few weeks ago in Gqeberha.

In the loose trio, Quintin Potgieter and Luke Cannon are once again included in the starting line-up. Potgieter shifts to No 8, while Cannon moves to the side of the scrum. Oliver Reid, previously used off the bench, gets the nod as one of the two starting props in the reshuffled front row.

Several players who had starting roles in the first two matches, including JD Hattingh (lock), Gert Kemp (loose forward), Jayden Brits (scrumhalf), Pieter van der Merwe (centre) and Alzeadon Felix (fullback), are set to make an impact from the bench against the Georgians.

Junior Springboks battling injury

Jordan Jooste (prop), Jaythen Orange (lock), Christian Vorster (centre) and Jade Muller (wing) all sustained niggles against Fiji and were not considered for selection. They join a long injury list.

“Niggles are part of the game, and we are fortunate to have built strong squad depth through our planning since coming together as a group,” said coach Kevin Foote.

“Although several players are unavailable due to injuries and ongoing rehabilitation, we are confident that we’ve selected a quality squad for what will be a strong challenge against a very physical Georgian outfit.”

He said the Junior Springboks wanted to continue reducing errors and lapses in concentration.

“We will continue to work hard on our fundamentals, which are core to our DNA; understanding and implementation of our game model; and building cohesion as we build towards the Junior World Championship.”

Junior Springboks starting XV

Luan Giliomee, Jack Benade, Samuel Badenhorst, Yaqeen Ahmed, Khuthadzo Rashivaga, Vusi Moyo, Hendre Schoeman, Quintin Potgieter, Luke Cannon, Kebotile Maake, Riley Norton (captain), Heinrich Theron, Danie Kruger, Liam van Wyk, Oliver Reid.

Replacements

Mahle Sithole, Rambo Kubheka, Luan van der Berg, JD Hattingh, Gert Kemp, Jayden Brits, Pieter van der Merwe, Alzeadon Felix.

Players not available because of injury or rehabilitation

Esethu Mnebelele (hooker), Jordan Jooste and Kai Pratt (props), Jaythen Orange (lock), Wasi Vyambwera, Risima Khosa, and Vuyo Gwiji (loose forwards), Ethan Adams, Markus Muller, and Christian Vorster (centres), Jade Muller and Cheswill Jooste (wings), Zekhethelo Siyaya (fullback).