Vusi Moyo praises Junior Boks’ maturity after Fiji victory

The Junior Boks have picked up big wins over Chile and Fiji, and next face Georgia in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Vusi Moyo, who captained the Junior Springboks on Tuesday, hailed his side’s growing maturity and cohesion after their second big victory of the U20 International Series, over Fiji U20 at Wynberg Boys’ High School in Cape Town.

The SA U20s led 56-11 at halftime and went on to beat Fiji 82-25, producing a dominant attacking display while running in 12 tries.

However, Moyo and Junior Bok head coach Kevin Foote admitted there were still areas to refine as they built towards the Junior World Championship, which kicks off in a month’s time in Georgia.

“We spoke a lot this week about having a strong Test-match mentality and improving our maturity in how we manage the game, and I think that definitely showed today. The guys are excited for what’s ahead and to show how good this team can be,” said Moyo.

Strong leadership

Moyo, who led from the front and played a full 80 minutes for the second week running, said the focus remained on building cohesion, fitness and consistency across the squad.

The Junior Bok playmaker slotted 11 of his 12 conversions and again contributed 22 points to the team’s total, just like he did last week in their .

Reflecting on his leadership journey, Moyo highlighted the influence of senior players and the strong culture within the group: “I’ve learned a lot from the leaders around me, such as Riley (Norton) and Esethu (Mnebelele) and I’m just trying to implement what I’ve gained.”

Moyo, who is in his second season with the Junior Boks, is also excited about the current crop of players in the SA U20 squad.

“We’ve got a special group – the bond in this team is something I really value and I am enjoying myself,” he said.

Lapse in concentration

Despite the commanding scoreline, Moyo acknowledged a slight lapse of concentration late in the match, which allowed Fiji to capitalise with a few tries.

“That’s something we’ll definitely look at. It’s an area we can go back and work on. But Fiji deserve credit as they tested us, and that’s important for our growth,” Moyo said.

Foote echoed Moyo’s sentiments, praising the squad’s depth, character, and steady improvement: “We’ve got a lot of depth in this group. Players are really putting their hands up across the board.”

The Junior Bok coach also noted that while the team controlled large portions of the exciting contest, there was still work to be done in maintaining focus for the full 80 minutes.

With Georgia next on the schedule on Saturday at Paul Roos Gymnasium’s Markötter Stadium in Stellenbosch, Foote confirmed that rotation would continue as they balanced performance with squad development.

“We will make changes. It’s been important for us to expose players and build depth. Georgia will be physical and passionate, and it’s another great step for us as we build towards the Junior World Champs.”