Kicking game behind Willemse’s wing switch for Stormers against Edinburgh

Much interest will be on how Damian Willemse does starting on the right wing for the Stormers against Edinburgh.

An expected kicking game from Edinburgh has led to the Stormers’ decision to name utility back Damian Willemse on the right wing, said Director of Rugby John Dobson on Friday, ahead of the United Rugby Championship match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 7pm).

Willemse’s position was the major surprise in the Stormers lineup, with him shifting from fullback to take Seabelo Senatla’s place on the wing, after he picked up an injury last week, while Warrick Gelant returned to the starting side at 15.

Dobson explained that it was actually Willemse’s idea, after he brought up the need to challenge that particular area of Edinburgh’s game.

“It was a collaboration with Damian. He looked at how Edinburgh play and what they bring, and he actually came to us and said, ‘What are we going to do about it?'” said Dobson.

“We’re expecting a very big contestable kicking game. Edinburgh are in last-chance saloon and I think if you come to play the Stormers at seven o’clock at night in autumn, it’s going in the air.

“And that’s what we have to be ready for. The high ball was a big factor and there is nobody better than Damian in that role.”

Dobson praised Willemse’s professionalism and eagerness to play wherever the team needs him, while explaining that he believed he would be a success on the wing.

More responsibility

“It’s not the traditional picture anymore. There’s more responsibility on the wings in those aerial contests. He’s strong enough to hold the ball up and act as a second receiver. In these conditions, it’s not always about going wide, it becomes more direct,” said Dobson.

“He’s one of those players who will play wherever the team needs him. He’s completely bought into the plan. It’s one of those things. If it comes off, it looks great. If it doesn’t, we’ll take the heat.”

Stormers captain Ruhan Nel echoed his coach’s words, as he said that just having Willemse on the field was a huge boost for the team no matter where he plays.

“He’s probably one of the best in the world under the high ball. From a wing perspective, that’s massive for us. He was really keen to play there this week. And when you’ve got a player of that quality, it benefits everyone around him,” said Nel.

“Having him on my outside is massive. He’s a great communicator and a hard worker. He’s diving over in the corner no matter where he plays. The people love seeing him out there.”

It should be a cracking match, with the Stormers needing a win to secure their spot in second place on the URC log, while Edinburgh have to win or their top eight hopes will essentially be over.