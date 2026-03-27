Willemse on the wing as Sandi hits 50 for Stormers v Edinburgh

It will be interesting to see Damian Willemse starting on the wing, as he has played there before, but primarily plays at inside centre, fullback or flyhalf.

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse will start on the right wing for the Stormers against Edinburgh this weekend, while tighthead prop Sazi Sandi will make his 50th appearance in the United Rugby Championship (URC) match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 7pm).

The 27-year-old Sandi reaches the milestone as part of an all-new front row, with Springboks André-Hugo Venter and Ntuthuko Mchunu alongside him.

Flanks Paul de Villiers and Ben-Jason Dixon also come into the Stormers starting line-up this week, with forwards JJ Kotzé, Oli Kebble, Neethling Fouché, Connor Evans, Deon Fourie and Hacjivah Dayimani set to feature from the replacements bench.

Scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer and fullback Warrick Gelant return to the starting backline this week, with Willemse set to feature on the right wing in place of the injured Seabelo Senatla, while Dewaldt Duvenage and Jurie Matthee are among the replacements.

Short turnaround

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson said that following a short turnaround this week, it will need to be a big effort against a dangerous Edinburgh side.

“It has been a short week for us, and training has been intense. There are a few changes to the team, but every player coming in has already played a key role for us this season so we are hoping to see them make a positive impact,” said Dobson.

Dobson paid tribute to Sandi on the occasion of his 50th match.

“Sazi has been with us his whole career and has competed with some of the best players in the world in his position in that time.

“He is a fantastic player who adds so much value to our squad, and we know that we will get another committed performance from him on Saturday night.”

Stormers XV

Warrick Gelant, Damian Willemse, Ruhan Nel (c), Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Stefan Ungerer, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Paul de Villiers, JD Schickerling, Adré Smith, Sazi Sandi, André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu

Bench: JJ Kotzé, Oli Kebble, Neethling Fouché, Connor Evans, Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Dewaldt Duvenage, Jurie Matthee