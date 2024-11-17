Humble Kolbe credits Bok team-mates after Twickenham double

Electrifying Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe was at his stunning best as his two try heroics helped the world champions to a solid 29-20 win over England at Twickenham on Saturday.

As he so often does, Kolbe had his dancing shoes on, stepping past players for both his scores; the first after fielding a cross kick from Manie Libbok, before leaving Freddie Steward snatching at thin air, and the second after inside centre Damian de Allende bust through the defence and fed the speedster, with him stepping inside his opposite number, Ollie Sleightholme, this time, before sprinting away to score.

Man-of-the-match

It was a fantastic game overall for Kolbe as he tackled well, was strong when competing in the air, while he did plenty of off-the-ball work that earned him the deserved man-of-the-match award.

But, he credited the players around him, while praising the Bok team as a whole for coming through a tough game and getting the win over a fired up England.

“As a winger, it is always good to score tries, but a lot of credit must go to the guys on the inside for putting in that hard work. It doesn’t go unnoticed. It’s what gives us opportunities on the outside,” said Kolbe after the match.

“Sometimes the guys don’t get the recognition they deserve, but we know what it means for all of us. I am immensely proud of the team. We knew playing England at Twickenham was not going to be easy.

“I am just glad our composure showed at the end of the 80 minutes. Even when things weren’t going our way, we pulled together and found solutions. It wasn’t our best performance, but we will look at where we can improve going into next week.”

Erasmus praise

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus was also full of praise for Kolbe, lavishing praise on a player who has won a multitude of titles at international and franchise level, as well as on the Sevens circuit with the Blitzboks.

“Cheslin is such a special player, and the biggest thing is that it doesn’t go to his head. I think that’s one of the most important things, that you keep grounded. I don’t think there is a title that he hasn’t won, from Sevens into 15s,” said Erasmus.

“Wherever he has played. I think Super Rugby is the only one he hasn’t won. He always stays grounded. We rested him last week, and he was immediately up to speed, playing him this week.

“I think the team helps him a lot. But you can’t praise him enough. It’s not just the glamorous things that he does, he does a lot of off-the-ball work that really well and we are just fortunate to have such a good crop of winners.”