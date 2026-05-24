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Kolbe on his way back to Stormers – report

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Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

24 May 2026

08:54 am

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A Sunday report suggests a number of entities have been involved in persuading the winger to move back home.

Cheslin Kolbe

Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa is apparently on his way back to the Stormers. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

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Two-time World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe is reportedly on his way back to the Stormers.

The 32-year-old winger, who started his career in the Cape before moving abroad and becoming one of the game’s most lethal finishers, is according to Rapport set to join the Cape-based team on 1 July.

According to Rapport, the Stormers, Roc Nation Sports (Kolbe’s agents) and betting company SportyBet were all involved in getting the winger to move to the Cape.

The South African Rugby Union’s Poni system (Players of national interest) will also apparently play their part in helping to cover the costs of having Kolbe playing his rugby in South Africa.

Kolbe currently plays for Suntory Sungoliath in Japan. He has apparently been bought out of his contract, which was due to run until the end of next season.

Kolbe played for Western Province and the Stormers up to 2017 before joining Toulouse in France, who he represented until 2021. He then swapped to Toulon for two seasons, until 2023. He joined Sungoliath in 2023.

The winger played for the Junior Boks in 2013, the Blitzboks in 2015 and 2016 and made his Springbok debut in 2018. He has played 49 Tests. He was part of the Bok team that won the World Cup in 2019 and 2023.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is also on his way back to the Stormers, from the Sharks. So too Wilco Louw, who is also moving back “home” to the Cape, from the Bulls next season.

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