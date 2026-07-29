Markus Muller to make Currie Cup debut for Stormers

Junior Springboks Markus Muller, Danie Kruger and Altus Rabie will make their Currie Cup debuts for the Stormers against the Sharks.

Centre Markus Muller will make his Stormers Currie Cup debut after already playing for the union in the United Rugby Championship in April, and featuring for the SA A against Zimbabwe last month.

The former SA U18 captain was also part of this year’s U20 World Championship-winning side, along with Junior Springbok teammates, prop Danie Kruger and hooker Altus Rabie, also set to make their first appearance in the oldest domestic rugby competition in the world when the Stormers host the Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday.

It comes after the Stormers beat the Griquas 25-19 in their opening match in Cape Town. They were then thrashed six tries to none (score 41-3) by Boland in Wellington.

Muller’s Currie Cup debut

The 19-year-old midfielder, Muller, was among a thrilling young backline in the SA A side. Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said these had the potential to become Springboks down the road.

Saturday will be a double-header, with the Stormers Bolts in action against Sharks Gen U20 at 12pm and the Stormers facing against their Currie Cup opponents from Durban at 3pm.

Muller links up with Josh Boulle in midfield, with Kyle Smith at flyhalf for the first time this season. The experienced Suleiman Hartzenberg makes a return on the wing.

In the forward pack, Louw Nel joins the side of the scrum after injury. Gary Porter joins a fit-again Tom Barnard in the second row.

Hencus van Wyk starts at loosehead prop this week. Kruger and Rabie are on a replacements bench that also features scrumhalf Ezekiel Ngobeni, who returns from injury.

Head coach Tom Dawson-Squibb said the team have prepared intensely given the short turnaround between matches.

“This team is determined to put in a performance that all of us and our fans can be proud of at home this weekend,” he said.

“We have been boosted by the inclusion of some players returning to our squad. We are really looking forward to seeing how the new combinations go out there.

“There is a real desire to make a significant step-up in all departments. We have packed a lot into a short space of time, so we are excited for what should be a great day out.”

Stormers starting XV:

Dylan Miller, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Markus Muller, Josh Boulle, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Kyle Smith, Stefan Ungerer (captain), Wandile Mlaba, Louw Nel, Keke Morabe, Gary Porter, Tom Barnard, Herman Lubbe, Vernon Paulo, Hencus van Wyk.

Replacements:

Altus Rabe, Mhleli Khuzwayo, Danie Kruger, Gerbrandt Grobler, Xola Nyali, Ezekiel Ngobeni, Gino Cupido, Kian Davis