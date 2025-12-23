CONFIRMED: Kolisi on his way back to Cape Town and the Stormers

The Springbok skipper will rejoin his former team from the Sharks next July.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is on his way back to Cape Town to play for the Stormers.

The two-time winning World Cup leader has signed a deal to turn out for the Stormers, the side Kolisi played for previously and where he made his name.

According to a Stormers press release issued midday Tuesday, Kolisi will rejoin the Stormers in July next year. He previously played for the Cape Town-based side on 118 occasions.

Kolisi has spent the last few seasons playing for the Sharks.

The 34-year-old said that returning to Cape Town was a significant moment for him and his family.

“I have such incredible memories of my time at the Stormers, the way I was embraced by the fans in my formative years has never left me,” said the flanker.

“My family is in Cape Town and it is important to me to be close to them. This move gives me the chance to do that while also giving back to the team and fans who made such a big contribution to the player and person I am today.

“I am looking forward to contributing in any way I can to the future success and happiness of this special club and its incredible supporters.”

Add value to team

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that Kolisi will add value to the squad in ways that no other player could.

“We have got an outstanding crop of loose forwards in our squad and a number of very strong young leaders, with the last three Junior Springbok captains all on our books.

“Siya will be able to help develop these players and mentor them in a way that nobody else could, given what he has achieved and what he represents to all South Africans and especially our fans.

“We are very aware of the load that he has carried professionally and personally over the last few years, but what is so encouraging is the way that he has bought into helping us reach the goals we have set for ourselves in developing our squad as we build towards Project 2029,” he said.

Stormers career

Kolisi played for the Stormers between 2011 and 2020 before a move to the Sharks. He then played 18 games for Racing Metro between 2023 and 2024 before returning to the Sharks.

Kolisi earned his 100th Springbok cap on the Boks’ recent tour of Europe and he is in line to lead the Boks to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux said that he is delighted to welcome Kolisi back.

“Siya is a national icon who has such a strong connection to our team and our supporters. He is also a family man who wants to be there for his children as much as possible.

“These are values that resonate with our club and given the significance of our heritage in defining where we want to go, we are very happy to welcome Siya back to hopefully see out his career in the jersey he wore when it started.”

