Cheslin Kolbe and his family enjoy Christmas in Japan [PICS]

The family returned to Japan last month after spending a year in South Africa.

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe and his family spent another Christmas away from home this year.

The family returned to Japan last month after spending a year in South Africa.

They have been living between South Africa and Japan since Kolbe signed with Tokyo-based club Suntory Sungoliath for the 2023–24 season.

Kolbe’s wife, Layla, shared images of their Christmas celebrations on Instagram.

“Christmas from Japan. Grateful for family, memories and celebrating the season together. Blessed one to you and yours,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Black Coffee Foundation donates groceries to more than 600 families for Christmas

Settling in Japan after a year in South Africa

Earlier this month, after returning to Japan, Layla opened up about the challenges of being away from home.

“Missing a family wedding and being away for our ninth festive season are the harder parts of this rugby journey, but always grateful for the doors it opens too,” she wrote.

Layla said the family had enjoyed their time in South Africa (SA) since returning earlier this year.

“What a year in SA, especially for the kids — beautiful friendships, teachers they adored, a sense of home, and so many memories. Leaving that behind makes the goodbyes so much heavier,” she added.

NOW READ: ‘Outlaws’ actress Mamodibe Ramodibe to star in new Mzansi Magic comedy series ‘Bhelas’