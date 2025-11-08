Boks treat France clash like a knockout as they hope to hold onto world No 1 spot

The Springboks hope to hold onto the number one Test ranking while France aims to climb from five.

Captain Siya Kolisi said the Springboks are treating Saturday night’s Test against France like a knockout match, as they aim to retain the world No 1 ranking until the end of the year, and secure a more favourable pool for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Along with scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, Kolisi spoke of the massive physical battle against the Les Bleus in the Boks’ fourth-last match of the season.

France will also aim to climb from fifth position in the world rankings and secure revenge for their World Cup quarter-final exit at the same venue (Stade de France) in 2023.

The teams meet at 10.10pm, with Kolisi playing his 100th Test and Rassie Erasmus marking his 50th as coach. The Springboks have a 2-1 win record against France at the stadium.

SA and France are alike

“Our purpose is constant. It doesn’t change for any game. It has always been to win for the people of South Africa – that is most important, to represent our people, play for our country, and also to win and to have a team that’s transforming the whole time, that creates depth. That hasn’t changed for us,” Kolisi said Friday.

He said the Springboks and Les Bleus are similar in that they both have powerful packs that focus on the set-piece, game-changing backline players, and are spurred on by passionate fans.

“The physicality will be needed, it will be important in tomorrow’s game. Because winning the gain line, the breakdown, all that kind of stuff will determine who wins the game.”

Springboks remember the quarter-final too

Reinach said France have not forgotten the World Cup quarter-final – but neither have the Boks.

“Yes, they will be charged up. But their emotion and what they have in their camp cannot affect us or the way we prepare for the game and put our plan on the field,” he said.

The scrumhalf said the Springboks have also re-examined the 2023 quarter-final, with several French players in Saturday’s team featuring in that historic clash.

“We know they will come physically at us, and we have to be ready for it. It’s not rocket science what will happen out there. It will be a huge battle.”