Siya Kolisi ‘very proud and honoured’ ahead of 100th Test

7 November 2025

Siya Kolisi said it will be 'super special' wearing the Springbok jersey for the 100th time, and thanked all who helped him reach the milestone.

Siya Kolisi, with his son, and Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick

Siya Kolisi, right, and his son, Nicholas, centre, with Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, left. Kolisi will play his 100th Test on Saturday. Picture: Franco Arland/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped him get where he is, on the eve of his 100th Test cap.

The flanker will become South Africa’s ninth Test centurion when the Springboks take on France at Stade de France on Saturday night (kick-off 10.10pm).

Raised in poverty in Zwide township in the Eastern Cape, Kolisi was brought up mainly by his mother and supported on his rugby journey by coaches and teachers from various backgrounds.

Raised by a village

Kolisi thanked these, including former Emsengeni headmaster Eric Songwiqi, who personally drove the youngster to matches, Andrewe Hayidakis, who scouted Kolisi and, along with two other boys, offered him a rugby scholarship to Grey Primary School.

The Springbok captain also thanked Vincent Mai, who funded that scholarship, and who has flown to France from the US to watch the game. Kolisi also thanked Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, who first handed Kolisi the captaincy in 2018, making him the first black South African to lead the team, for his “immense” contribution.

Kolisi also thanked former coaches Heyneke Meyer, Allister Coetzee, and Jacques Nienaber for sticking by him while he learned his lessons as a player and person.

“I am very proud and honoured. I am grateful and thankful to everyone who has played a part in my life,” said Kolisi. He added that the people of Zwide parented him and disciplined him while his father was largely absent.

He said he was grateful to his late grandmother, who would have loved to experience the milestone with him.

 “I am grateful for all my teammates from childhood to where I am today. I am super, super grateful. And I carry all those people with me when I play with all the South Africans who expect so much because they have seen what we are capable of.”

Siya Kolisi uses his status to give back

Instead of focusing on his accomplishments – which include two World Cups, three Rugby Championships and a British & Irish Lions series – Kolisi once again highlighted the honour of wearing the Springbok jersey once more.

“It’s a huge honour, not many people get to do this. But to wear it a hundred times is also super special.”

He said the trophies “allow us to have a platform for people who want to work with us so we can give back to our communities.”

Kolisi is a UN ambassador for gender-based violence and together with his wife Rachel founded the Kolisi Foundation to address inequality, gender-based violence, education and sport.

