Siya Kolisi’s old school, scout laud his ‘indelible legacy’ ahead of 100th Boks Test

Siya Kolisi continues to visit the school where it all began for him, giving back to youngsters chasing their own dreams.

Siya Kolisi’s former school and scout who brought him there through a scholarship have looked back on the Springbok captain’s journey and his lasting legacy.

Raised in a background of poverty in an Eastern Cape township, Kolisi overcame adversity through hard work and strength of character.

He rose through the ranks to eventually become the first black person to captain South Africa in Test rugby, a UN ambassador for gender-based violence and a national figure championing unity in diversity for all South Africans.

Now, the double World Cup-winning captain will play his 100th Test for the Springboks when they face France in Saint-Denis on Saturday night (kick-off 10.10pm).

Siya Kolisi rises

Kolisi’s mother, Nobukhosi, raised him and his three siblings largely on her own in the township of Zwide.

His father being absent, it was Nobukhosi who supported his decision to pursue rugby, first at African Bombers Rugby Club and then at one of the country’s most prestigious rugby schools.

Grey Junior rugby master Andrew Hayidakis scouted a 12-year-old Kolisi during a local tournament.

“Siya was smaller than Phaphama and Zolani [the other two boys given a scholarship], but possessed incredible vision and was super on attack. He was not the best defender and didn’t particularly like tackling,” Hayidakis said.

The youngster was given a scholarship to join the primary school and then offered a rugby scholarship to move to Grey High School a year later.

Siya Kolisi in action for Grey High School. Picture: Grey High School

Vincent Mai funded this, and Kolisi would go on to thank the philanthropist publicly, as well as establish the Kolisi Foundation with his wife Rachel to address inequality, gender-based violence, education and sport.

Kolisi represented Eastern Province rugby at various age groups throughout school and spent 2008 and 2009 in Eastern Province’s U18 Craven Week side. He was also picked for the South African Schools team in both those years.

Grey High School master in charge Fenner Barnard told The Citizen that Kolisi’s prowess as a rugby player was always evident. Also, he was part of what was arguably the school’s strongest-ever 1st team in 2008.

Siya Kolisi in action for Grey High School against Grey College. Picture: Grey High School

From school to the Springboks

His leadership qualities especially bore fruit in 2009, when he was named 1st team captain as well as a prefect.

After school, Kolisi’s potential was recognised by Western Province Rugby, where he moved to join its youth system in 2010. He made his Stormers debut when childhood hero Schalk Burger suffered a knee injury in 2011.

Kolisi made his national debut in 2013, became Springbok captain in 2018 and the rest, as they say, is history.

A young Siya Kolisi receives an autograph from Schalk Burger. Picture: Grey High School

Siya leaves a legacy to young boys

Barnard described Kolisi as an affable, popular, respectful, humorous and charismatic youngster.

But Kolisi’s legacy is long-lasting. He still visits the school regularly and saw a field named after him in 2022.

Siya Kolisi hands one of his jerseys over to Grey High School in 2015. Picture: Facebook

“He is a humble person who always appears to enjoy coming back to his alma mater and likes to interact with the scholars, in particular the hostel boys,” said deputy headmaster of sport Neil Bielby.

“Siya is certainly one of Grey High’s greatest sporting icons of all time. The school is extremely proud of what Siya has achieved.”

Hayidakis added: “I am obviously immensely proud of Siya and what he has achieved in his career. He is an inspiration to many. My congratulations to him as he leads out the Bokke for his 100th Test cap. What a milestone. You deserve it – give thanks and do South Africa proud.”

Siya Kolisi continues to visit the school. Picture: Facebook

Barnard added that Kolisi left “an indelible legacy”.

“Siya’s patience with the literally 100s of requests for selfies is quite remarkable. The boys are as much in awe of his personable actions and humility as they are of his achievements as a rugby player.

“The pride when he made his debut for the Springboks was massive – what he has achieved since becoming captain in 2018, winning two World Cups and now reaching 100 caps is indescribable.”