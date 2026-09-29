Lions must improve for tough URC rumble against perennial rivals Ospreys

In the seven games they have played over the last five years, the Lions and Ospreys have been evenly matched.

The Lions need to put in an improved performance from the one they produced in their opening United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Leinster when they welcome Ospreys to Ellis Park for their second clash of the season on Saturday.

The Lions against Ospreys has arguably been the most competitive game fought out between URC teams over the last five years, with neither able to be separated after seven encounters, five in the URC and two in the Challenge Cup.

Both teams have picked up two home wins and one away win each from six of those games, while the seventh, which was played in January this year in the previous season, saw the teams battle out a 24-all draw in Swansea.

The Lions will thus be wary of the coming challenge and will need to be close to their best if they are to make sure they come away from the encounter with a second home win.

Speaking after their very tight win over URC defending champs Leinster, who have again brought a weakened side to South Africa, Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen admitted his team were happy enough with a hard-fought first victory in difficult early afternoon conditions.

“Some of the guys are relieved, some of them are a little bit frustrated. There are definitely some sore bodies. I spoke to Jacques Nienaber (the Leinster coach) and it was a very physical game,” said Van Rooyen.

“It sounds very romantic playing at half past one (in the afternoon), but the harsh reality hits you from kick-off. It was tough conditions. I think both teams showed great character and a willingness to play. So I think it was a good first victory.”

Leinster aiming to bounce back

The Lions will now have to up their game against an Ospreys team that will be smarting from a 41-24 loss in their opener against the Sharks in Durban and will be desperate to bounce back with a win on the highveld to get their season up and running.

Lions captain Francke Horn explained that his team had a lot to work on, but they were happy to do it while winning, rather than while losing. And they were pleased they had managed to put Leinster away, which gave them confidence.

“We are relieved (to get the win over Leinster). There were moments that were very good, but also moments that we weren’t good enough. We wanted to put up a better performance, but we would rather win and have things to work on than lose,” said Horn.

“So I am proud of the guys for sticking it out and making sure that we got the win. And when we got the opportunity to put them away at the end of the game we managed to do so.”