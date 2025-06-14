URC final result: Leinster stun Bulls in near-perfect display at Croke Park

Leinster proved too good for the Bulls in every area of the game, winning four tries to one to claim their first URC title.

Leinster captain Jack Conan scores his team’s first try in their URC final against the Bulls. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Leinster claimed their first United Rugby Championship (URC) title in its current format with a dominant 32–7 victory over the Bulls in the final at Croke Park in Dublin on Saturday.

The Bulls lost their third final in four seasons, after a disappointing performance where they failed to score a single point in the first half after losing the set-piece, breakdown and kicking battles, and then failing to penetrate the Irish team’s defence.

Leinster scored three tries in that time, and while the Bulls upped the ante in the second half with a solitary try, it was not nearly enough against a determined Leinster who finally followed up their excellent regular season display with mature finishes in the play-offs.

Leinster too good for the Bulls

The Bulls entered the match with a record number of scrum penalties won in the tournament (62) and this week expressed their intent to continue that dominance. However, Leinster won the first scrum penalty of the game, and after a couple of drives, captain Jack Conan scored a converted try in the sixth minute.

Leinster followed that up with a great Jordie Barrett try from a kick and chase in the 13th minute, and a Josh van der Flier try from a rolling maul in the 23rd minute. The Bulls won more possession after that, but they could not break the Leinster defence, and ended up trailing 19–0 at the break.

The Bulls finally got onto the scoreboard with a powerful drive in the 50th minute, hooker Akker van der Merwe crashing over for a converted try. But Prendergast penalty kicks on either side of it kept the scoreboard pressure on the Bulls.

Leinster poured salt on the wound with a converted Fintan Gunne try in the final minutes, and in the end, the Pretoria side could not make anything of the few chances they had in the Leinster 22.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Akker van der Merwe. Conversions – Johan Goosen.

Leinster: Tries – Jack Conan, Jordie Barrett, Josh van der Flier, Fintan Gunne. Conversions – Sam Prendergast 2/3, Ross Byrne. Penalties – Prendergast 2/3.