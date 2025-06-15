Bulls take third URC final defeat on the chin, look to next year

The Bulls have given credit to Leinster after being completely outplayed in the URC final.

Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé (centre) gave credit to Leinster for outplaying them in every facet of the URC final. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé and coach Jake White gave credit to Leinster for outplaying them in every respect during their United Rugby Championship final in Dublin on Saturday.

Nortjé said the Pretoria side have to take the final defeat – their third in four seasons – on the chin and simply hope for better fortune next year.

The Bulls were completely dominated at Croke Park, only managing one try to Leinster’s four and not proving up to scratch in the set-piece and aerial contests. The Irish side were excellent in defence, exerting enough pressure to make the experienced Bulls appear toothless whenever attacking in Leinster’s 22. In the end, the Bulls lost 32–7.

Bulls appear toothless

“We couldn’t capitalise on anything. They put us under pressure in every facet of the game,” said Nortjé, who gave Leinster credit for their “amazing” performance. “Obviously, if you give Leinster a 19–0 start, it is going to be tough to beat them.”

Still, he said he was glad the Bulls could recover after Leinster scored three unanswered tries in the first 22 minutes.

“We just wanted to implement our game plan, which was to play in the right areas and put them under pressure. I am really proud of the boys for the season. There is always going to be a loser and unfortunately, again today it is us. But we take it on the chin and credit to Leinster – they thoroughly deserved this trophy.”

Leinster give supporters the performance they wanted

Bulls director of rugby Jake White agreed, saying that Leinster finally gave their supporters a performance they had been asking for all season. “The one thing Leinster do is they don’t let you chase the game. They are very clinical,” White said.

Nortjé added that although the Bulls have lost three finals, they can only give it their all in next year’s campaign. “We have got another opportunity next year. We can only give our all and try to get here again, and learn from the past three finals we have been in, and we can somewhere work in a trophy.”