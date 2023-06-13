Lions announce first signings ahead of 2023/24 season

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Lions have announced the signing of four players ahead of the 2023/24 season when they will again battle it out in three different competitions.

Following the news that the Sharks have signed former Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi following the end of the Springbok winger’s four-year ban for substance abuse, the Joburg team have strengthened their squad in several areas.

The Lions missed out on the playing in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals (that is, a top eight finish in the competition) and also failed to make the top four in the Currie Cup, missing out on this weekend’s semi-finals.

The Europe-based pair of Richard Kriel (22) and Erich Cronje (26) have both signed for the Lions from Italian side, Zebre, who the Lions have faced in the URC.

Kriel is the younger brother of Bulls back David, a regular in the URC team in Pretoria.

Both Kriel and Cronje are outside backs.

Also signed for the Lions are Griquas flyhalf, centre and fullback Zander du Plessis, who was on loan at the Joburg team earlier in the season, and Cheetahs prop Conraad van Vuuren.

The Lions have not announced for how long the quartet have signed on for, or from when they will be available for selection.

The Ivan van Rooyen-coached Lions will again be in action in the URC, Currie Cup and Challenge Cup competitions next season.