Lions announce new forwards coach ahead of 2023/24 season

The news comes a day after it was announced that former Bulls legend Morne Steyn had joined the Joburg side as a kicking consultant.

Hot on the heels of the news that former Bulls and Springbok legend Morne Steyn was joining the Lions as a kicking consultant, comes the announcement that highly-rated Barend Pieterse has joined the pride as forwards and lineout coach.

Pieterse, a former Lions player, has been heavily involved with the Cheetahs in recent times and takes over from Albert van den Berg, who left the union at the end of last season.

‘Talented group’

Pieterse also coached at the Southern Kings, the Canon Eagles in Japan and Griquas. He played one tour match for the Springboks in 2007, against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

“I would like to thank the Lions for entrusting me with this honour,” said the former lock forward, 44, who played Super Rugby for the Cats.

“I look forward to working with a talented group of players the most and hope to help make the Lions faithful proud in the upcoming season.”

CEO of the Lions, Rudolf Straeuli expressed his delight with the appointment of Pieterse.

“He is a well-travelled coach who brings a lot of experience to the set-up. We wish him plenty of success.”

The Lions have already started their pre-season training for the competition that kicks off in mid-October.

The Lions just missed out on a place in the quarter-finals of the URC last season and will be hoping to crack the top-eight on the points table this time around.

Steyn has signed on as the kicking consultant for an initial one season deal.