Haashim Pead leaves Lions to join Stormers

The former Junior Boks star has had to play behind the likes of Morné van den Berg at the Lions.

Talented young scrumhalf Haashim Pead is reportedly on his way to the Stormers from the Lions.

The much-discussed No 9, who was a star for the Junior Springboks two years ago, apparently contributed personanly to the transfer fee to get him out of his Lions deal to moave back home, to the Cape and the Stormers, according to Rapport.

There has been a tug-of-war for Pead’s services after it came to light some time ago that he wasn’t happy in Joburg because he wasn’t getting enough game time. He has had to bide his time with occasional starts and off-the-bench appearances, playing behind Morné van den Berg and Nico Steyn.

Late last week, Stormers boss John Dobson said they would respect Pead’s contract with the Lions. He added they would, however, be front of queue if he became available.

Rapport said Sunday Pead will join the Stormers early this week and be under contract with them until 2030. His deal with the Lions has supposed to run until 2028.

The former Junior Bok star’s arrival in Cape Town will bring relief for the Stormers who will be without Imad Khan for several months after he picked up a serious knee injury, while Dewald Duvenhage has turned to coaching and Cobus Reinach is expected to be with the Boks for several weeks over the coming season.

The next URC season starts this coming weekend.