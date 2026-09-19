‘We want to change our game up’: Bulls evolve tactics under Vlok Cilliers

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann said he hoped Vlok Cilliers would help the team achieve balance and execution in their kicking skill set.

The Bulls will tweak their game plan this season, said head coach Johan Ackermann, without straying from their core DNA or what they did well last season.

The Bulls have always had a more physical, set-piece-focused game plan. When Ackermann took over from Jake White last season, he referred to getting the balance right between running, kicking and the physical side, but his priority was integrating his value-driven culture.

A seven-match losing streak necessitated a coaching shake-up, and Neil de Bruin, who worked with Ackermann before at the Lions and in Japan, joined as attack coach.

They also asked the Springbok assistant coaches for help on a few matters.

Now, Vlok Cilliers joins as kicking coach after spending seven years in the position with the French national team.

Before that, he worked with the likes of Derick Hougaard and Morné Steyn to help the Bulls win three Super Rugby titles and three Currie Cup crowns between 2004 and 2014, before linking up with the Stormers.

‘We’ve tried new stuff’

“The team’s profile then and the profile we have now is different. But we want to change our game up,” Ackermann said.

The head coach announced his URC squad in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon, saying they hoped to finally get over the line after four United Rugby Championship final defeats in five years. But they needed to take it one step at a time, starting with Zebre next weekend.

Looking forward to a fantastic season in the @Vodacom #URC. pic.twitter.com/TO7s9wT4GV – Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) September 17, 2026

While former Springbok ace Johan Goosen retired, and Bok star Kurt-Lee Arendse and utility back David Kriel departed last season, new recruits include former Bok utility back Curwin Bosch and Junior Bok and SA A star Luan Giliomee – the latter arriving from October.

Fullbacks Thaakir Abrahams and Hakeem Kunene and wing Dylan Maart are other arrivals set to light up the Bulls attack and aerial contests.

“We have trained differently, and we’ve tried new stuff,” Ackermann said. Time will tell [if it works].”

“I know Vlok well and I love his character and what he brings to the team. He’s got a lot of IP that I felt we can utilise. He knows the culture at the Bulls. The most important part is the kicking game.

“It’s not like Vlokkie comes in and just changes everything. We as coaches all agree how we want to kick and when and then it is up to him to make sure the guys can execute it. He played there and that was his job at the French. So we want him to implement that.”

New Bulls kicking coach Vlok Cilliers. Picture: Supplied

Bulls aim to strike a balance

Ackermann said they did not need to reinvent the week. Instead, they were seeking a balance. They had always gone into URC play-offs as one of the teams that had scored the most points, so something was working.

“I don’t think we’ll ever move away from the DNA of the Bulls, that physical side. But then all the teams are physical.

“Our challenge was… we must be fit and… we must improve our skill set. We are trying that. Every team is trying and working on their weaknesses. I think it [needs] a balance.

“The Boks have proven that they dominate the aerial game and they came out winners even though the All Blacks scored some good tries. But in this last Test, the Boks played a lot of rugby as well. I think it’s the balance and execution.”

Ackermann said this was evident in the Bulls’ friendly against the Stormers last Friday (won 38-26 by the Bulls), where they kicked a few poor kicks when they could have kept ball in hand.