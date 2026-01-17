Lions bracing for physical Perpignan battle in Challenge Cup

A win over Perpignan will secure the Lions a place in the Challenge Cup knockouts, while a loss would leave their qualification up in the air.

The Lions are bracing for a physical two-game battle on their European tour, starting with their Challenge Cup clash against USA Perpignan in France on Saturday night (kick-off 7:30pm).

It is an important game for the Lions as they chase qualification to the competitions last 16, and they follow it up with another big encounter in the United Rugby Championship (URC) with them taking on Ospreys next Friday.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen admitted that the team would have to battle the elements, with freezing conditions expected for both matches, and that matching the opposition’s physicality would be vital for his team.

Physical Perpignan

“We are preparing for a massive and physical Perpignan side that thrives on momentum. And then another physically tough Ospreys side who are wanting to prove a point with the ups and downs in Wales (rugby) and an uncertain future (possible dropped team from the URC),” said Van Rooyen.

“I know their (Ospreys) coach really well and they are going to be up and desperate for a good performance. We are excited (for these games), and it’s also an opportunity for us to get closer and keep on growing as a group.”

The Lions are currently fourth in their Challenge Cup pool, level with Perpignan on six points, who are third, while Dragons sit fifth on four points and Lyon bottom on two.

But with how tightly packed the bottom half of the log is, if the Lions were to lose to Perpignan, Dragons, who take on Newcastle Red Bulls on Friday, and Lyon, who take on Benetton on Sunday, could overhaul them should they upset the top two teams in the pool.

So a win would secure their place in the knockouts, regardless of other results, and they want to keep qualification in their own hands.

Stay alive

“We have an opportunity this weekend to stay alive (in the Challenge Cup). A (positive) result is really important for us, you don’t want to leave (qualification) up to other teams and results (going our way), or points difference,” explained Van Rooyen.

“So what would make this a successful first hurdle in the EPCR will be for us to get a win here and get into the round of 16.”

It is then a short turnaround for the Lions as they head to Wales where they will face Ospreys in Swansea, and that will also be a big game to keep them in the top eight on the URC log.

“Next week against Ospreys is another important game. We want to win that so that we can stay in the (top eight) hunt and see if we can close the gap to the other seven teams (ahead on the log),” said Van Rooyen.

“We know this is going to be a tough two games. But the group has been training hard and we are confident that we can get the results we are wanting.”