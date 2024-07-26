Lions and Bulls eager to continue winning runs in Currie Cup

The Lions and Bulls have both beaten the Sharks and Western Province away respectively and will now look to do the same at home.

The Lions in Currie Cup action against the Griquas at Ellis Park over the past weekend. The Lions and Bulls will want to keep their unbeaten records intact after this weekend. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions and Bulls are both eager to keep their winning runs going in the Currie Cup when they host their coastal rivals, the Sharks and Western Province respectively, on Saturday afternoon.

It is the fourth weekend of the competition and the two Highveld sides top the log, with the Lions ahead marginally on points difference, and both are the only two teams left unbeaten having won their first three games.

That included on the opening weekend of the tournament when the Lions and Bulls triumphed over the same opposition on the coast, with the Lions edging the Sharks 26-25 in a thriller, while the Bulls beat Province 30-25.

The Lions will hope for a stronger performance at Ellis Park against a Sharks team, who will be desperate, having struggled this season and currently sit second bottom of the log after losing all three of their games so far.

The Bulls have a stiffer challenge against Province, who picked up their first win of the season with a thumping away win over the Griffons over the past weekend, but the hosts will be riding high after beating the Cheetahs and will want to clinch another win at Loftus.

Cheetahs hunt Griffons

The defending champ Cheetahs will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against the Bulls when they travel to Welkom to take on the Griffons on Friday afternoon, while they will also want a bit of revenge after the hosts beat them 36-33 in the SA Cup competition a few months ago.

“We have to put it (the Bulls loss) behind us and learn from our mistakes. We have had a good chat about it over the past few days and parked it and we know what we need to sort out,” said Cheetahs coach Izak van der Westhuizen.

“That (Griffons loss in SA Cup) is still a motivating factor for us. A number of the guys were there when it happened. So they want to go and fix it and play to the best of their abilities.”

The last game on the weekend sees the Pumas host the Griquas in what should be a cracking encounter at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts will be keen to get another win over their fierce rivals having triumphed 44-24 in their opening game of the season in Kimberley, while the visitors will be gunning for revenge.

Currie Cup fixtures:

Friday

Griffons v Cheetahs – 3pm

Saturday

Lions v Sharks – 3pm

Bulls v Western Province – 5.15pm

Sunday

Pumas v Griquas – 2pm