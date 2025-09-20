Lions coach expects ‘trick or two’ from Griquas’ Pieter Bergh

"He’s crafty... I expect a trick or two come lineout time. They will throw the kitchen sink at us."

Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi believes his team needs all the luck they can get, as well as character, to beat a Griquas side headed by the ever “crafty” coach Pieter Bergh.

Nkosi was full of respect for Bergh, speaking to media ahead of their Currie Cup final clash at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Both teams ‘positively optimistic’

The Lions are favourites to win, playing at home after topping the table with five wins from seven games, and thrashing Boland Cavaliers 67–19 in the semi-final.

They are on a three-game winning streak and want to put to bed the disaster of last year’s final defeat to the Sharks, which came courtesy of a poor decision to keep the ball in play after the hooter.

But the Griquas are no pushovers, themselves finishing second on the table, also with five wins, but having one less point than the Joburg side.

“I think both teams will be positively optimistic,” Nkosi said. “We are proud that it’s our second final in a row. That hasn’t happened since 2014/15.”

The Lions coach said their 37–7 vicory over the Griquas at the same venue a week before the play-offs was not as comfortable as the scoreline suggested. But it was helpful.

“The plans we had for them then, those that worked we probably keep, those that didn’t work we ask why they didn’t work and then pivot and change tactically where the need arises. In hindsight it was a positive experience for us.”

Lions expect a trick or two and the kitchen sink

Nkosi said he always takes the opportunity to express his admiration for the “exceptional” Bergh.

“He’s crafty. I think they will shore up a bit of their ball retention. I think they’ll come hard off the line, they’ll look at their selection. They’ll shore up their physicality too,” the Lions coach said.

“I expect a trick or two come lineout time. They will throw the kitchen sink at us. It’s the last chance to win for them. They’ve got a break after this so they can leave everything on the field. We’ve got to encourage our guys to do so in spite of what’s coming next week.”

Nkosi was referring to the United Rugby Championship. The Lions fly to Wales on Tuesday, just three days after the Currie Cup final. They play against Cardiff, Zebre and Benetton before return to South Africa to host Scarlets.