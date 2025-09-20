It’s Currie Cup final time — Lions or Griquas?

Both teams have a number of potential game-breakers in the ranks.

The Lions will kick off the 2025 Currie Cup final as the clear favourites at Ellis Park in Joburg on Saturday afternoon (3pm), but for those keen to gamble, the big return is with Griquas should they triumph unexpectedly.

Mizwakhe Nkosi’s Lions go into the match on the back of a strong campaign as well as beating Griquas 37-7 in Joburg just two weeks ago. They also have revenge on their minds after going down to the Sharks, at home, in last year’s final, after the final hooter had sounded.

And with a fair number of URC players in their ranks, the Lions are unsurprisingly 1.05 to win the match, according to Betway. They’ve also got a few Boks in their lineup, namely Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruan Venter, and captain for the day Quan Horn.

Pieter Bergh’s Griquas are the big underdogs at 12.00 … but they, too, have title glory in mind, after crashing in Kimberley to the Pumas in the 2022 final. They’re a team who, should they click, have the ability to make life very difficult for any opposition and in Bergh they have a very smart coach.

Among the biggest stars of the competition this year are Griquas men like captain Cebo Dlamini, George Whitehead, Gurswin Wehr, and Dylan Maart.

If you’re unsure of who to back, perhaps a draw tickles your fancy, at odds of 60.00.

It promises to be a thrilling game with the grand old Currie Cup trophy on the line.

Betway have a number of other options on the match.

All odds correct at time of publication and subject to change.