Lions measure the Griquas line-up: game changers and stats leaders all

From 'Magic Wehr', to reliable George Whitehead and solid set-pieces, the Lions know what is coming.

Lions players are aware of the threat the Griquas pose come Saturday’s Currie Cup final clash at Ellis Park (kick-off 3pm).

From their towering forward pack to firelighting flyhalf and blistering backline, the Griquas have led the way on the field, and tournament statistics show.

Griquas dominate stats board

Griquas flyhalf George Whitehead is the tournament’s leading points scorer with 64 points (including 25 conversions). He’s dependable in front of posts, and combines well with scrumhalf Caleb Abrahams.

Wing Gurshwin Wehr is tied with Donavan Don (Boland) having the most tries in the tournament. His eight tries and a conversion make him the tournament’s fifth leading points scorer with 42 points.

Abrahams follows closely with six tries and is the tournament’s ninth leading points scorer.

But the Griquas forwards have delivered front-foot ball for the backline to create those opportunities. Their set-piece strength has thwarted all, and led to Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi saying he expects tricks from Griquas coach Pieter Bergh come lineout time.

“They are really solid. They bring a lot of weight on the blind,” said Lions hooker Franco Marais. “As you could see against the Cheetahs [in their semi-final], they got a lot of reward in the scrums and lineouts. So I think it will be a massive challenge for the forwards.”

Ntlabakanye’s return welcome, Lions wary of Griquas back three

He said it was “helluva exciting” to be joined by Springbok tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye to battle the Griquas scrum. Ntlabakanye joins the squad amid his case involving a failed drug test, which will be heard in December.

“The future is so uncertain for him at the moment. So it’s a great opportunity for him to go out and enjoy it and express himself. We are really excited to have him. He’s a great man, a great team player. He’s a big lift for us,” Marais said.

Lions wing Kelly Mpeku, himself named the team’s Currie Cup player of the season, was full of praise for the Griquas back three.

“Magic Wehr [Gurshwin Wehr], Dylan [Maart] on the right, Cameron Hufke at fullback – quality players and we are definitely up for it,” Mpeku said.

TEAMS

Lions: Quan Horn (capt), Kelly Mpeku, Henco van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Angelo Davids, Chris Smith, Nico Steyn, WJ Steenkamp, Ruan Venter, Jarod Cairns, Ruan Delport, Dylan Sjöblom, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Franco Marais, SJ Kotze. Bench: Morné Brandon, Juan Schoeman, RF Schoeman, Darrien Landsberg, Renzo du Plessis, Hashim Pead, Lubabalo Dobela, Rynhardt Jonker.

Griquas: Cameron Hufke, Dylan Maart, Zane Bester, Mnombo Zwelenedaba, Gurswin Wehr, George Whitehead, Caleb Abrahams, Gustav Erlank, Carl Els, Lourens Oosthuizen, Albert Liebenberg, Derik Pretorius, Cebo Dlamini (capt), Janco Uys, Eddie Davids. Bench: Tiaan Lange, Leon Lyons, IG Prinsloo, Marco de Witt, Phumzile Maqondwana, Thomas Bursey, Tom Nel, Connor Mahoney.