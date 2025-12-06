Challenge Cup result: Lions crash to poor Benetton defeat

After some impressive recent performances the Lions disappointingly slipped up again against their bogey team, Benetton, who have won the last five matches between them.

The Lions produced a disastrous final 15 minutes to fall to a poor 26-18 loss to Benetton in their opening EPCR Challenge Cup clash at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

It ended a three-game winning run for the Highveld side, since their last defeat, which was a heavy 41-15 URC loss against Benetton in Treviso in October, and the Italian side are now the Lions bogey team, having won their last five games against them.

However the Johannesburg side should have broken that losing run after looking in control as they led 18-11 with 15 minutes to play, only for a costly yellow card to see the visitors score 15 points while a man up, which led to the hosts ending up not taking a single point out of the match.

First half

At the start of play, it was Benetton who got off to a good start to as they ran in the first score within the opening five minutes.

Flyhalf Jacob Umaga kicked a monster penalty onto the Lions 5m, with them setting the maul off the lineout, but were stopped, with the ball then going through the hands for fullback Rhyno Smith to dot down in the corner.

In the ninth minute the Lions got on the board, flyhalf Chris Smith slotting a penalty, followed by Umaga knocking over one of his own three minutes later, which gave Benetton an 8-3 lead.

The Lions had a chance to cut the deficit with a penalty in the 25th minute, but Smith missed with his shot at goal.

However just before halftime the hosts hit the front, attacking from their own half, fullback Quan Horn sent a superb chip ahead, with the ball bouncing perfectly for Lions wing Kelly Mpeku to run in and score under the poles, to give them a 10-8 lead at the break.

Second half

The Lions continued their improved play at the start of the second half, punishing a mistake from Benetton after they threw a skew lineout in their own 22m, with the hosts then receiving a penalty, choosing to scrum, attacking and eventually flank Ruan Venter powered over to move them 15-8 up.

In the 54th minute Umaga saw his penalty attempt come back off the post, allowing the Lions to go further ahead as Smith also hit the post with a penalty, but it dropped over to give them an 18-8 lead after 56 minutes.

Replacement back Tomas Albornoz however brought Benetton back within seven with a successful penalty in the 59th minute.

A 67th minute yellow card to Mpeku for a deliberate knockdown was then immediately punished, as from a lineout in their own half Benetton attacked, with some poor defence allowing inside centre Leonardo Marin to break through a streak away to score under the poles to draw the scores level, with nine minutes remaining.

Benetton went back in front for the first time since the first half, with a controversial try in the 75th minute, after there was a potential knock on and forward pass in the build-up, but both apparently cleared, as Marin went over for his second.

Benetton could have then scored another in the 78th minute after another mistake from the Lions, but wing Louis Lynagh knocked on over the line, however a moment later Albornoz slotted a monster drop goal to put them more than a converted try ahead to seal the win.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Kelly Mpeku, Ruan Venter; Conversion – Chris Smith; Penalties – Smith (2)

Benetton: Tries – Rhyno Smith, Leonardo Marin (2); Conversion – Tomas Albornoz; Penalties – Jacob Umaga, Albornoz; Drop Goal – Albornoz