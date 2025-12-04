‘This isn’t a marathon, it’s a sprint,’ says Redelinghuys about Lions’ Challenge Cup mission

The Lions need to win three of their four Challenge Cup pool games to secure a home playoff in the competition.

Lions forwards coach Julian Redelinghuys believes they need to be ready for a mad dash to the finish line, and that every game counts, in the EPCR Challenge Cup competition that kicks off this weekend.

The first two pool rounds see the Lions take on Italian side Benetton first up at Ellis Park on Saturday, before they travel to England to take on Newcastle Red Bulls next weekend.

They then conclude their pool play in January with two more rounds against French opposition, as they host Lyon at Ellis Park, before traveling to France to battle it out with Perpignan.

To secure a home playoff, in the last 16 and quarterfinals of the competition, the Lions likely need to win three of their matches, or at least win two and draw one of their four pool games.

In their three previous seasons in the Challenge Cup, the Lions have reached the knockouts every time, but they have only managed to host one playoff.

That came in their first campaign back in 2022-23, where they won two games, drew one and lost one to secure a home last 16 match against French side Racing 92, who they duly beat, before being knocked out in the quarterfinals away against Glasgow Warriors.

In the next two seasons the Lions were dumped out in the last 16, reaching the knockouts by winning two and losing two pool matches in both campaigns, which saw them travel to Italy and Scotland for their playoff, losing to Benetton and Edinburgh respectively.

Home wins

If the Lions want to host a playoff again, they will have to kick things off with a good home win over Benetton this weekend, preferably with a bonus point, while they will also have to rely on their wider squad getting an upset win on the road against either Newcastle or Perpignan.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen admitted after their United Rugby Championship (URC) win over the Bulls that they were likely to send a more fringe group to their away games this season, with their first stringers staying at home, making those games non-negotiable if they want to reach their goal.

“You need to end high up in your pool to have a home round of 16 and quarter-final. Benetton here, Newcastle away, Lyon here, Perpignan away, those games decide everything. We want Ellis Park hosting those knockouts,” explained Redelinghuys at a Lions press conference this week.

“This is the part of the season where in the past we haven’t always been good. We’re treating it differently this year. Now we must show it on the weekend. Every game is huge … this isn’t a marathon, it’s a sprint.”

This season Benetton have already given the Lions a hiding, clinching a thumping 41-15 win in the URC back in October, but Redelinghuys said they weren’t out for revenge on home turf.

“We don’t want to dwell on revenge. Rather, we must focus on our improvement and our current processes. We know what to expect, and we’re keen for the challenge,” said Redelinghuys.