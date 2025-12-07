Cheetahs confident heading into huge Exeter Challenge Cup battle

The Cheetahs start off a tough Challenge Cup campaign with a clash against in-form Exeter in England on Sunday.

The Cheetahs are quietly confident as they prepare to get a tough EPCR Challenge Cup campaign underway against high flying Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park in England on Sunday evening (kick-off 7:30pm).

Exeter are currently second on the English Premiership log, with four wins, a loss and a draw to their name from six games in the competition so far, and head into their Challenge Cup opener as heavy favourites against the South African visitors.

But Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn said his charges were fired up and ready for battle, and that they know exactly what to expect, as he himself had experienced how difficult it is to play the English side on their home turf.

Have to be realistic

“We have to be realistic, it is going to be tough. I played here many years ago with Montpellier and I think we got 60 on the day,” said Steyn in an online press conference from Exeter.

“So we are in a tough pool and we have got big teams that we have to play against, but we are confident. We have good plans, the players are healthy and we have a good squad. Look, the rugby ball can bounce any way, and hopefully it will bounce towards us this weekend.

“I told the guys that if we can still be in the fight at the 60-minute mark, we can give ourselves a proper opportunity to do well. So we need a good start and to make sure we are in range by the 60th minute.”

The Cheetahs will be up against it from the first whistle, as they have only played in the SA Cup and Currie Cup competitions this year, while they did manage to organise two games against Georgian side Black Lion in October, who are also an invitational team in the Challenge Cup.

Steyn explained that the team had managed to improve over their season, and that they now had to show what they are capable of.

Show what we do

“I think we somehow have to show what we can do. From where I started at the start of the year until now, it has been about getting the right people into the right places. I wouldn’t say we are fully there, we still have a lot of growing to do,” admitted Steyn.

“But I think we have given players an opportunity to show what they can do over the year. We have given some youngsters a run, and they now have a few games under their belt. So I am just excited to see where this team can go.”

Speaking about their build-up match against Black Lion, with the Cheetahs losing the first match 39-38, before bouncing back with a positive 24-5 win, Steyn said that they were a better team than people gave them credit for and that they might be a surprise package in the Challenge Cup.

“I think people shouldn’t underestimate them. They are a good team and I think they have a good opportunity to get out of their pool. It’s always good to come up against international coaches and a team that will challenge you a bit in different ways,” explained Steyn.

“So from a coaching side we had to look at it (those games) a little bit differently. It was a physical contest, and I think that physicality prepared us well for what is coming and we know what we need to do.”