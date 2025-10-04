Lions may already be in crucial games to keep play-off hopes alive

The Lions will have few easier away fixtures than their next two in Italy. They have never lost to Zebre before.

We’re only one week into the United Rugby Championship and the next two fixtures will likely prove crucial for the Lions’ play-off hopes.

After their 33-20 defeat to Cardiff in Wales, the Johannesburg side face both Italian teams on the road – Zebre in Parma on Sunday (4pm) and Benetton in Treviso next Saturday at the same time.

The Lions are once again targeting a first play-off spot after four poor seasons. They’ve said they can do this by winning all their home games and one or two away fixtures.

Those one or two away fixtures should be these.

Lions must take their opportunity

Benetton have not been awful historically, but they have only finished in the top half of the table once in four seasons.

Zebre, on the other hand, are historically weak. They’ve finished last on three occasions and 15th last year. Together with the Dragons, they are the competition’s most underperforming sides.

Zebre and Benetton are prime away targets when compared with visits to Irish, Scottish and most Welsh sides.

The Lions have beaten Zebre in all four of their clashes, while Benetton have won three of their five matches with the Lions.

Still, Zebre had a somewhat surprising 31-28 win over Edinburgh in Italy last weekend and will want to carry that momentum into their next home game.

‘There are no easy games in the URC anymore’

Lions forwards coach Barend Pieterse spoke of the importance of the match, while stating the Lions could not underestimate their opponents.

“There are no easy games in the URC anymore. Zebre is a team that has improved so much over the past few years. They’ve got a good system and coaches. They will always be disruptive,” Pieterse said.

“They’ve got a good backline and you can see they love running. We can’t make the game too loose for them because if they get the ball in space they will be dangerous.

“Edinburgh wasn’t that good against them but Zebre also put them under pressure. We can never underestimate a team like Zebre.”

The Joburg side will benefit from Chris Smith (flyhalf) and Francke Horn (No 8) returning from injury while Eduan Keyter (wing) will make his debut on the wing.

Horn’s return is significant, while Lubalalo Dobela, who moves on to the bench, has excelled in Smith’s absence against Cardiff and during the Currie Cup campaign.

Assistant coach Jacques Fourie added that the Lions need to up their physicality, while learning how to acquire momentum and stop it ahead of the clash against a fearless Zebre.

After the two matches in Italy, the Lions return home to play Scarlets and Ulster.