URC result: Bulls hold off Leinster in Loftus thrilled

4 October 2025

Bulls

Sebastian de Klerk of the Bulls with the ball during the United Rugby Championship match between the Bulls and Leinster at Loftus Versfeld on October 04, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images.

The Vodacom Bulls overcame a fierce Leinster fightback to claim a hard-fought URC win in Pretoria.

The hosts triumphed 39-31, scoring six tries to four for a second straight bonus-point win. For the defending champions, it was a second successive defeat in South Africa to start their season.

The Bulls made a fast start as winger Sebastian de Klerk collected a superb cross-kick from flyhalf Keagan Johannes to dart over in the corner.

Centre David Kriel scored the Bulls second soon after, before flyhalf Sam Prendergast’s penalty got Leinster on the board.

At 12-3, the Bulls were in control, and when Leinster flanker Will Connors was shown yellow, the hosts looked set to dominate proceedings.

Prop Thomas Clarkson powered over to keep the visitors in touch, but a penalty from flyhalf Keagan Johannes and flank Mpilo Gumede’s try saw the Bulls go into the break 22-10 up.

Leinster hit back strongly after the restart, with centre Hugh Cooney and winger Tommy O’Brien scoring in quick succession. Prendergast converted both to give the Irish side their first lead at 24-22.

Veteran Springbok fullback Willie le Roux responded for the Bulls, only for replacement flanker Scott Penny to drive over and edge Leinster ahead again.

In the final 15 minutes, Johan Ackermann’s team found another gear. Winger Stravino Jacobs crossed after a world-class assist from Le Roux out wide before Kriel claimed his second.

In round three, the Bulls travel to Belfast to face Ulster, while Leinster host the Sharks in Dublin.

BULLS – Tries: Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel (2), Mpilo Gumede, Willie le Roux, Stravino Jacobs. Conversions: Keagan Johannes (2), Kriel. Penalty: Johannes.
LEINSTER – Tries: Thomas Clarkson, Hugh Cooney, Tommy O’Brien, Scott Penny. Conversions: Sam Prendergast (4). Penalty: Prendergast.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

