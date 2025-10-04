URC result: Sharks, Dragons share the spoils

The Sharks next face defending champions Leinster while the Dragons play away to the Glasgow Warriors.

The Sharks got their first log points of the Vodacom URC season after salvaging a draw against the Dragons in biblical conditions in Newport on Friday.

The Durban-based side failed to convert their 17-14 half-time lead and had to be satisfied with a 17-17 draw against last year’s wooden spoonists.

The Dragons were on a 18-match losing streak dating back to September last year going into this weekend.

John Plumtree’s charges were first to score, thanks to lock Marvin Orie who propelled himself over the tryline – just reward for a strong start to the match. The conversion was successful from flyhalf Jean Smith, who replaced Jaden Hendrikse in the No 10 jersey, with the Bok scrumhalf reverted back to his more favoured position.

But five minutes later, the home side got on the scoreboard courtesy of No 8 Aaron Wainright, who burst into open space and galloped to the line. Former Bulls and Pumas flyhalf Tinus de Beer added the extras to draw level.

The Dragons conceded a penalty at the end of the first quarter, which Smith had no problem stroking through the uprights.

The hosts then looked to take control of the match despite the testing conditions and were rewarded when fullback Angus O’ Brien slid over in the corner. De Beer was once again accurate with the conversion.

The Sharks then landed a counter-punch shortly before half time when captain Vincent Tshituka crashed over to give the visitors a slender three-point lead at the break.

A 65th-minute De Beer penalty were the only points in the second half as the Dragons salvaged a draw at home with 14-men on the field.

The Sharks next face defending champions Leinster while the Dragons play away to the Glasgow Warriors.

SHARKS – Tries: Marvin Orie, Vincent Tshituka. Conversions: Jean Smith (2). Penalty: Smith.

DRAGONS – Tries: Aaron Wainright, Angus O’Brien. Conversions: Tinus de Beer (2) Penalty: De Beer.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.