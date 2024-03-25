Lions eager to build momentum after making history in Galway

The Lions are starting to believe that this may just be the season they finally break into the United Rugby Championship (URC) playoffs after their history making triumph over Connacht in Galway on Saturday.

The Lions became the first South African team to win at the Sportsground, in the third season of the competition and at the 10th attempt, with nine previous losses suffered by SA sides in Galway since the URC kicked off back in 2021.

What made the result even more remarkable was that the Lions did it with 14 men for 64 minutes, after prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye received a red card for a dangerous tackle in the 16th minute, and still outscored the hosts six tries to two for a thumping 38-14 win.

However, having moved up into eighth place on the log, the Lions can’t rest on their laurels and they will need to put all their focus into their next game against Ospreys in Swansea this weekend.

“It (the win) is massive. We knew coming into this two game URC tour we had to get as many points as possible. The log is so congested at the moment,” said Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen after the match.

“A win like this also brings a bit of belief, so it will be important for us to enjoy this, reset and then head over to Wales. We have to focus on the next job and get on with it.”

Tough decision

Van Rooyen admitted that the early red card had given the coaching team a bit of a headache as they had to decide who to pull off, as they had to bring another prop onto the field for the rest of the game.

But he was incredibly proud of the fight shown by his side to adapt to the difficult situation and come out on top with the odds heavily stacked against them.

“To be honest we were trying to work out whether to take a forward off or a back off. With Connacht’s attacking style and their backline, we felt they would get too big of an advantage there,” explained Van Rooyen.

“So we made the decision to bring off a forward and unfortunately Manu (Emmanuel Tshituka) was the guy to come off.

“But to see the fight, work rate and effort of the guys was great. We spoke about it in the week, how proud Connacht is as a team in terms of work rate and fight. So to see even in the 80th minute guys having a crack and go was awesome to see.

“I felt from the beginning we were in the game. We had some good momentum and one or two offloads sticking. So the message was for the guys to just keep on going.”

If the Lions can follow up this superb result with a win over Ospreys in Wales, they will head into their Challenge Cup last 16 clash against Benetton in Treviso in a great position on the URC log and with plenty of momentum.