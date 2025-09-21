Lions commend Pieter Bergh’s tactics after Currie Cup final heartache

Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi said he was happy to shake Pieter Bergh’s hand despite the TMO awarding a penalty after the final whistle.

Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi praised the tactical acumen of his Griquas counterpart, Pieter Bergh, after the latter’s visiting side, although smaller and vastly out-financed, won the Currie Cup final 27-25 at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Bergh, for his part, praised his own side’s ability to stay in the fight and follow the game plan even though the Lions repeatedly retook the lead.

Griquas play with belief this time

The Lions were heavy favourites to win after topping the table in the league phase, playing at home, and beating the Griques by a whopping 37-7 in their league phase match at the same venue two weeks before.

But the Griquas played with belief this time, Bergh said afterwards, and with three tries apiece it came down to kicking.

Lubalalo Dobela slotted a penalty to give the Lions a 25-24 lead two minutes from time. The Lions defended a Griquas push at the death and when the final whistle sounded, the crowd errupted in cheers.

However, referee Christopher Allison was alerted to an earlier incident and sent it to the TMO. It was found a Lions player had deliberately slapped the ball down. Whitehead slotted the penalty kick to secure the Griquas’ fourth Currie Cup title, and the first since 1970.

It was heartbreaking for the Lions, who have now lost two straight Currie Cup finals at home thanks to last-minute penalty kicks.

Griquas tactics the difference

Bergh said he was proud to beat a full-strength Lions team filled with United Rugby Championship players and some Springboks, at home.

“Based on what we saw two weeks ago we worked out a plan of how we wanted to play,” the Griquas coach said.

“We wanted to take them on through the middle with lots of pick-and-gos. Everyone was talking about our back three but we thought we could take them on up front. With pick-and-gos, playing close, pulling them in and then maybe striking wide.”

Lions commend Bergh’s bravery but highlight own inaccuracies

Nkosi highlighted Bergh’s bravery to use a new tactic in the final. However, he said his own team was inaccurate on the day.

“We lost something like four or five lineouts. We lost the aerial battle. We had opportunities in their 22 that we didn’t take,” the Lions coach said.

He said they didn’t create enough of a gap when they were ahead, giving away silly penalties.

“I thought Pieter’s tactics were good. I was happy to go to him afterwards and shake his hand.

“I thought for a winner-takes-all final, that is an unbelievable tactic. We just didn’t react and adapt quick enough to that tactic.

“I thought they were good but we were inaccurate. That’s the word that summarises our performance.”