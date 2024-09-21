Currie Cup final: Sharks stun Lions — Four talking points

Dreadful weather on the day made for very difficult playing conditions, which led to an extremely tight game of few chances.

An incredible Currie Cup final ended with the Sharks stealing a scarcely believable 16-14 win over the Lions in an amazing encounter at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Sharks arguably deserved the win, after they dominated the first half, although the teams reached the break with the score 0-0.

The thrilling back and forth semifinal though ended with a monster Jordan Hendrikse penalty from inside his own half after the fulltime hooter to seal the win for the visitors.

It was heartbreak in the end for the Lions as they watched their former player Hendrikse, who left them after the past United Rugby Championship season, clinch the title for his new side the Sharks.

Here are four key talking points from the game:

Weather ruins the spectacle

Dreadful weather for this time of year ruined what should have been a thrilling spectacle of attacking rugby between two in-form sides. However, with the temperature in the single digits and the field drenched from persistent rain earlier in the day, it made for difficult conditions for the players, leading to a kicking battle between the two teams.

It was also a big factor in there being no points scored in the first half, as neither side managed to take a lead into the halftime break. The closest any team came to taking the lead was a missed drop goal from Sharks flyhalf Siya Masuku in the 28th minute.

Sharks dominance and Lions defence

The first half completely belonged to the Sharks. But they were thwarted by some heroic Lions defence, while they also rued not taking their chances to get points on the board. The opening 15 minutes of the game was essentially played in the Lions 22m area, with the hosts repelling two five metre lineouts and three in their 22m area during that time.

They also won a scrum penalty and were sensational in keeping the Sharks out. At the end of the first half the Lions will have been thrilled to be level with the Sharks who had dominated with 63% territory and 68% possession, while the hosts had to make 83 tackles to the visitors’ 48.

Second half heats up

The Lions came out firing in the second half. But it was the Sharks who struck first, as they scored the first try of the match. Masuku had to watch a long range penalty from just over halfway drift wide, but they were soon ahead, starting a counter-attack from their own half, with the ball spread down the line where wing Ethan Hooker broke, stepped past Lions flyhalf Sanele Nohamba and ran in for the converted score.

The Lions however hit back soon after, setting a lineout deep in the Sharks 22m area. Their maul was stopped and they were then awarded a penalty, with scrumhalf Nico Steyn quick tapping and diving over as they levelled the scores.

Ridiculous finish to an incredible game

It was then a ridiculous finish to an incredible game. After not taking their chances at goal in the first half, the Sharks made sure to take them in the second. Despite an early miss from around halfway from Masuku, they slotted two other shots at goal, both from an angle, with Masuku nailing the one and Hendrikse slotting the other to take a 16-10 lead.

A yellow card to replacement prop Juan Schoeman put the Lions under even more pressure going into the final 10 minutes. But the hosts brilliantly fought their way into the Sharks 22m area and attacked from a lineout, going through the phases until replacement loose forward Sibabalo Qoma smashed over from close range, with Nohamba’s conversion giving them a 14-13 lead with less than five minutes left.

This set-up the grandstand finish and with a minute to go it looked like the Lions had done enough to win. They won a lineout deep in Sharks territory, but they somehow turned over the ball in the maul, which was carried up field by the visitors before they were awarded a penalty, which led to Hendrikse stepping up and nailing the kick.