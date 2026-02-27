Young Lions wing Kelly Mpeku is on the rise

Mpeku has made five starts and two appearances off the bench this season.

Lions wing Kelly Mpeku is enjoying a breakout season, fast becoming a fan favourite and a key member of the team, and he will be eager to continue impressing in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Stormers this weekend.

Mpeku made his debut for the Lions last season, starting just one match and playing off the bench three times, but this season has seen him become an integral member of the side.

The 22-year-old has played seven games for the Lions so far, and it probably would have been more if he hadn’t suffered an injury earlier in the campaign.

He has made five starts and two appearances off the bench, and with the form he is in it is likely that he will be in the starting lineup once again on Saturday.

Earlier this week when asked about his good form and how he has enjoyed a more senior role this season, Mpeku said: “It’s obviously been great and I’ve got the backing of my coaches and teammates.

“I’ve got players around me such as Quan Horn, Angelo Davids, and Chris Smith, great quality players who have made me feel comfortable and allowed me to perform to the best of my ability and showcase my talent.”

The Lions have a very stacked wing department at the moment, featuring players such as Angelo Davids, Richard Kriel, Rabz Maxwane, Eduan Keyter and Tapiwa Mafura, and Mpeku is well aware that he has to stay on his toes if he wants to be selected ahead of them.

Working together

“I firstly have to stay humble, and keep playing to the best of my ability. We have some amazing players here, especially in the wing department and we just try and improve each other every single day, so that we can be the best we can be,” said Mpeku.

“Whoever gets the jersey for the week we back the guy, train as hard as possible and believe in our teammates (that they can do the job).”

Looking ahead to the Stormers match, Mpeku was excited to go up against one of the most thrilling backlines in the URC, and he was looking forward to testing himself against a team flying high in the competition.

“The Stormers definitely have some quality players. Ruhan Nel is back, they have some quick outside backs like Sulieman Hartzenberg, Dylan Maart and Leolin Zas. They are dangerous, so they are definitely going to bring it to us,” said Mpeku.

“It’s a crucial game for both teams, so I think we are just going to focus on ourselves for now, go out there, trust our plans and play to our strengths.”

Although it is unlikely that the Stormers will unleash their star Springboks for the match, Mpeku admitted that they do have plans in place if they should come up against someone like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“Sacha is a quality player. I actually played against him in junior rugby and seeing how he has progressed at senior level is absolutely amazing,” said Mpeku.

“But to be honest we are focusing on ourselves. The coaches have a plan and we just back the coaches and their plan.”