Henco van Wyk, Quan Horn return for Lions overseas tour

Henco van Wyk and Quan Horn are back for the Lions, however they have lost Morne van den Berg to injury for their overseas tour.

Lions centre Henco Van Wyk, in action against the Stormers at Ellis Park last month, is back from injury for their three game tour to the UK. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Lions stars Henco van Wyk and Quan Horn have returned from injury to boost them ahead of their three game United Rugby Championship (URC) and Challenge Cup tour to the UK.

The Lions face Cardiff in Wales and Glasgow Warriors in Scotland in the URC over the next two weekends, before turning their attention to the Challenge Cup where they face Edinburgh in the last 16.

It is thus a huge three weekend’s where they will hope to stay in the URC top eight hunt, while also progress to the Challenge Cup quarterfinals.

Van Wyk and Horn have both been out of action since picking up injuries in their URC loss against the Bulls at Loftus in February, meaning they missed out on the team’s double header against the Sharks, where they triumphed 38-14 at Ellis Park and went down 25-22 in Durban.

In their absence Manuel Rass and Tapiwa Mafura stepped into their positions with aplomb, and they will be battling with them for a place in the starting XV for their game against Cardiff on Friday night.

Ruan Venter is also back after picking up a concussion in the Lions first game against the Sharks, which saw him miss the second, and he will also be fighting for a starting berth against Sibabalo Qoma, who impressed coming in for him.

Van Den Berg blow

However a blow to the Lions is the loss of their in form Springbok scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, who picked up a finger injury during his man-of-the-match performance against the Sharks in Durban, and although he misses the tour he is expected to be back on their return to SA.

With Van Den Berg out it opens the door for Nico Steyn to step up and get a run of games as the starting scrumhalf, and with him set to be a part of the Boks virtual alignment camp next week, it is an exciting time for the youngster.

He will be backed up by another young up and coming talent in Layton Horn who has been included in the Lions touring squad for the first time.

Another returning player to the Lions squad is flyhalf Kade Wolhuter, who has missed out over the past few months, and he will provide cover for the in form Gianni Lombard, and he will hope to impress when given the chance.

Lions touring squad

Forwards: PJ Botha, Jarod Cairns, Ruan Delport, Izan Esterhuizen, Francke Horn, SJ Kotze, Darrien Landsberg, Franco Marais, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, JC Pretorius, Sibabalo Qoma, Juan Schoeman, RF Schoeman, Ruben Schoeman, Conraad van Vuuren, Ruan Venter, Jaco Visagie

Backs: Richard Kriel, Quan Horn, Layton Horn, Gianni Lombard, Marius Louw, Tapiwa Mafura, Manuel Rass, Nico Steyn, Edwill van der Merwe, Kade Wolhuter