Lions set to lose another rising Bok star to the Sharks

A number of Lions players in recent times have left for the Durban-based team, among them the Tshituka brothers, Vincent and Emmanuel, and Jordan Hendrikse.

The Lions are reportedly set to lose another rising star to the Durban-based Sharks, this time one-Test Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe.

While reports in recent weeks indicated the winger, who played in one Test for the Boks last year — the season-opener against Wales, in which he scored a try on debut before injury cut short his 2024 campaign — was on his way to Sale Sharks in England, it now seems the Durban-based team have acquired his services.

Lions team-mate Marius Louw is, however, on his way to Sale in Manchester following the conclusion of the 2024/25 United Rugby Championship season.

Bok stars in Durban

Sunday publication Rapport said Van der Merwe had been lured to Durban, where he will join a number of other former Lions players, among them the Tshituka brothers, Vincent and Emmanuel, flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, who’s also new in the Springbok environment, as well as Ruan Dreyer and James Venter, though the latter man appears to be headed to Europe at the end of this season.

Van der Merwe will link up with other Bok backline stars such as Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi and Aphelele Fassi in Durban.

The 28-year-old Lions man will hope to add to the one Test he played in last year when Italy and Georgia visit South Africa in June and July.

Before joining the Lions in 2021, Van der Merwe featured regularly for Western Province and the Stormers, after matriculating at Paul Roos Gymnasium.

The Boks will also play six Tests in the Rugby Championship, against Australia, Argentina and New Zealand, in the latter stages of the year, before playing a further four Tests in Europe in November.

