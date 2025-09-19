Quan Horn leads the Lions as Ntlabakanye makes a return for Currie Cup final

Horn comes in for PJ Botha while Asenathi Ntlabakanye plays his first match since his failed drug test.

Springbok fullback Quan Horn will lead the Lions in the absence of injured hooker PJ Botha, in their Currie Cup final clash with the Griquas on Saturday.

Springbok tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye joins the matchday XV after training with the squad for two weeks. This is amid his case involving a failed drug test, which will be heard in December.

The teams face-off in Johannesburg at 3pm with the Lions heavy favourites to win. They are on a three-game winning streak, which includes a 37–7 victory over the Griquas in the final league phase match at the same venue.

Ntlabakanye a ‘big lift’ for the Lions

Hooker Franco Marais steps in for Botha while tighthead prop RF Schoeman shifts to bench, and Sebastian Lombard misses out in the matchday 23.

Marais said it was “helluva exciting” for Asenathi to join the side.

“The future is so uncertain for him at the moment. So it’s a great opportunity for him to go out and enjoy it and express himself. We are really excited to have him. He’s a great man, a great team player. He’s a big lift for us,” Marais said.

Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi told media on Thursday, the day before his announcement, it was also sad that backline player of the year Gianni Lombard, as well as scrumhalf Layton Horn, would miss out on the final after performing well during the tournament.

But balancing the team was a tricky process and he had to do what was best for the union. Still, the Lions had benefitted from giving players more game time.

The Griquas only made one change to their team, which was announced on Thursday.

Lock Derik Pretorius comes in for Malembe Mpofu, who failed his HIA protocols.

Marco de Witt, usually a loose forward, is named on the bench as lock cover. Phumzile Maqondwana joins the bench as the back-up loose forward.

Lions starting XV: Quan Horn (c), Kelly Mpeku, Henco van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Angelo Davids, Chris Smith, Nico Steyn, WJ Steenkamp, Ruan Venter, Jarod Cairns, Ruan Delport, Dylan Sjöblom, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Franco Marais, SJ Kotze.

Replacements: Morné Brandon, Juan Schoeman, RF Schoeman, Darrien Landsberg, Renzo du Plessis, Hashim Pead, Lubabalo Dobela, Rynhardt Jonker.