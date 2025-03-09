‘So close and yet so far’: Lions feel just one mistake cost them the Sharks game

The result saw the Sharks win the URC's SA shield and the Lions finish bottom of the conference for a third time.

Lions players were profoundly distraught after their nail-biting 25–22 loss to the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday which saw them finish at the bottom of the tournament’s SA shield.

Scrumhalf Morné van den Berg and captain Francke Horn rued the mistakes made by their side while watching the Sharks lift the trophy during their celebrations.

Van den Berg and coach Ivan van Rooyen even said it felt like the result came right down to a kick-off not collected and dealt with, or a penalty not kicked into touch.

The Sharks won the match with a bonus point, four tries to three, securing their first SA shield since South African teams joined the competition in the 2021/22 season.

The Lions could have finished third in the conference if they had won. Instead, they end bottom of the pile for a third time out of four.

Just one mistake kept Lions from winning

“You would feel that a penalty not kicked out or a kick-off not dealt with, was the difference in the game,” Van Rooyen told the media afterwards.

Van den Berg, receiving his Man of the Match award for his excellent kicking and carries that secured territory throughout the game, echoed this sentiment.

“We fought back so well just to not gather one kick-off, [and] give them the momentum back,” he said.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s not a good feeling,” the scrumhalf said, shaking his head.

“It was one mistake today. Credit to the Sharks. They really put us under pressure in the first half. Credit to our boys. We came out half-time and fought so hard.”

Lions take lead back from Sharks in second half

The Sharks led 12–7 at half-time and scored early in the second half to make it 17–7. But the Lions fought back with two tries and a penalty to take the lead before the Sharks equalised to make it 22–22 with 10 minutes to play.

The Sharks were a man down thanks to a Yaw Penxe yellow card and the Lions pushed hard, but lost the ball a number of times before the Sharks scored a penalty kick to win the match.

“We finished the game strong, which I’m proud of,” Van Rooyen added.

Horn agreed that they had to draw on the positives of their comeback.

“We started off badly in the first half and we really got back in the second half. It could have gone either way. It didn’t go our way.”