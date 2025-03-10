Plumtree proud of Sharks’ mental turnaround

The Sharks coach sang the praises of Nick Hatton and Henry Immelman specifically, but commended the maturity of the whole side.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree praised his team while not taking anything away from the Lions. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks head coach John Plumtree spoke highly of individual player performances and the psychological resilience shown by the group after coming back from their one-sided defeat to the Lions last weekend and clinching a three-point win on Saturday.

The Sharks won the day with four tries to three – the final score 25–22 – to lift the United Rugby Championship (URC) South African shield for the first time since joining the competition in the 2020/21 season.

But it followed a week after their 38–14 crushing to the same opposition the week before. After that game, Plumtree said they had let themselves down in their mental preparation.

Not so much after Saturday, when the Sharks proved a match for the Lions in the set-pieces and at the breakdown, and also kicking for territory as well as the Lions had the week before.

Even when the Lions were on top twice in the game, the Sharks worked hard in defence to win possession again and score within minutes each time.

The difference between the sides ended up being very small, with individual mistakes separating the sides in the end.

Lions scrumhalf Morné van den Berg and coach Ivan van Rooyen said it felt like one penalty not kicked out or a kick-off not dealt with, cost them the match.

Sharks come back in a big way

Plumtree commended the Lions’ effort but praised his side’s maturity.

“They’re a proud bunch and last week our pride got really dented, and by a really good rugby team, by the way,” the Sharks coach said.

“I’m proud of how the boys responded after last week. Emotionally, it’s been a big week for us.

“There was one thing written on my board [during the week]. It was ‘who was prepared to go the hardest the longest?’ I’m pleased that we found a way.”

Plumtree especially praised 22-year-old loose forward Nick Hatton who came on from the bench to score a try and make solid tackles.

He also applauded former Montpellier and Edinburgh Rugby back Henry Immelman, who did not receive much game time at the Bulls last season and for the first part of this season before moving to the Sharks.

The fullback, playing in his debut, operated with increasing confidence as the match went on and by the 80th minute looked solid.

“His first game for the Sharks and he wins a trophy. That’s quite a nice story, Plumtree chuckled.