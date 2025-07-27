Lions poach Sharks’ Junior Bok star

The 20-year-old Hlekani played for the Sharks in last year’s Currie Cup and came off the bench in their European Challenge Cup round-of-16 clash against Lyon in April.

The Lions have acquired the services of Bathobele Hlekani after his standout performance at the U20 World Championship. Picture: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images.

A world champion Junior Springbok is set to swap Durban for Joburg after the Currie Cup.

Utility forward Bathobele Hlekani was a standout performer in Italy as South Africa won the World U20 Championship for the first time since 2012.

He was also one of three Junior Boks – along with scrumhalf Haashim Pead and winger Cheswill Jooste – invited to train with the Springboks during their recent two-week conditioning camp in Johannesburg.

The 20-year-old Hlekani played for the Sharks in last year’s Currie Cup and came off the bench in their European Challenge Cup round-of-16 clash against Lyon in April.

He is part of the Sharks’ 2025 Currie Cup squad but was rested for their opening match against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

According to Planet Rugby, Hlekani will join the Lions ahead of the 2025-26 Vodacom URC season – bucking the recent trend of talent heading in the opposite direction.

It’s a major coup for the Lions, who have already secured Pead through to 2028 and signed exciting Grey College trio Ethan Adams, Sherwin Buys and David Hayidakis.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.