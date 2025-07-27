Lions still sponsorless

“We are negotiating with a few large overseas companies. What makes things a bit more difficult now is the European holiday period.”

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MAY 17: Lubabalo Dobela of the Lions scores the winning try and celebrate with teammates during the United Rugby Championship match between Emirates Lions and Ospreys at Emirates Airline Park on May 17, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The Lions remain without a team title sponsor and stadium naming-rights sponsor ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Emirates ended its 10-year sponsorship of the Johannesburg-based franchise at the end of June, having informed the Lions late last year that the agreement would not be renewed.

“We are negotiating with a few large overseas companies,” Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli told Rapport. “What makes things a bit more difficult now is the European holiday period.

“Like last year, Fidelity ADT is the main sponsor of our Currie Cup team. We’ve also added one or two smaller sponsors to the mix. But we are still in talks with potential major sponsors – international companies – which unfortunately takes more time.”

Pieter Burger, managing director of Ellis Park, had previously told Rapport that the Lions were in contact with about six prospective sponsors regarding the naming rights for both the stadium and the team.

The Lions advertised the sponsorship opportunity on business social network LinkedIn a month ago.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.